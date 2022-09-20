The new HD1500-8E0, with a 153-ton payload, is the largest of the Komatsu’s rigid-frame dump trucks.

Komatsu’s new HD1500-8E0 rigid-frame dump truck delivers 1,580 gross horsepower and weighs 550,229 pounds, making it the largest of the company’s rigid haulers.

The truck is designed for aggregate, quarry and mining operations and has a payload of 153 tons. It can also maneuver jobsites with a turning radius of 36 feet 9 inches, Komatsu says.

The cab gets a makeover with an air-suspension seat – with standard seat heater and ventilation – to dampen vibrations. Vibration is further reduced with MacPherson strut-type and hydropneumatic independent front suspension. Komatsu also sought to reduce cab noise, which is 72 decibels A, with a lower-noise Komatsu Tier 4 Final engine, fan clutch and cab sealing.

Operators get a 360-degree bird’s eye view of their surroundings with the six-camera KomVision. The touchscreen for the system offers two-screen mode for simultaneous viewing from two cameras.

The truck comes with an integrated payload meter that manages the payload of each hauling cycle, analyzing production volume and the working conditions of the machine, the company says.

Hydraulic, wet multiple-disc brakes are on all four corners of the truck. They are continuously cooled and act as a retarder at higher speeds when traveling downhill. Downhill descent can also be controlled by setting a desired travel speed with the automatic retard speed control.

The truck also comes with Komatsu’s Traction Control System, which monitors the rear wheels for slippage and automatically applies pressure to the independent wheel brake assemblies to maintain traction.

The automatic, seven-speed transmission has two configurable reverse speeds. The transmission also features K-ATOMiCS, which provides electronic shift control with automatic clutch modulation. Komatsu says it delivers optimized clutch engagement at every gear for smooth shifting without losing torque. That also makes the ride more comfortable and helps keep material from spilling out of the bed, the company says.

Service points for engine, transmission, brake control and hydraulic oil filling evacuation ports are at ground level in one central location, at the bottom of the hydraulic tank. A greasing system comes standard that automatically supplies grease at predetermined intervals.

A battery disconnect switch is on the left side of the truck and is also accessible at ground level. Tie-off anchor points have been provided for safety harnesses.

A cold-weather package includes electric heating for the engine oil pan, coolant, steering and hoist oil tank, transmission oil pan, and brake oil tank, which plugs into an external power supply. The engine is also equipped with a standard cold-weather ether starting aid system.

