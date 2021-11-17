The LiuGong 9027FZTS was designed with zero tail swing, high-level diagnostics, and two knobs to control auxiliary flow for precise operation, to help operators get more done.

Aimed at contractors for residential and commercial construction, including grading, trenching and fencing, LiuGong has introduced two new excavators to the North American market.

The LiuGong 9027F is a true zero tail-swing, 2.7-metric-ton excavator, and the 9018F represents the smallest of the company's F-series.

The 9027F enables operators to dig parallel to the dozer blade, which is advantageous for operations close to walls and backfilling. It pushes 2,698 psi through the slew circuit.

The excavator’s main hydraulic pump delivers 23.8 gallons per minute main and uses a proportional control valve for better management of hydraulic flow to attachments. Operators can engage the flow rate for the hammer-shear and hydraulic thumb from the monitor.

Hydraulic control for travel, boom swing, arm and bucket are engaged through travel pedals and joysticks. Auxiliary hydraulic functions are controlled by electrical proportional solenoids for precise control.

9027F Specs:

Operating weight (with cab): 6,063 pounds

T4F Yanmar engine: 20.4 horsepower

Max pump flow rate: 23.8 gpm

Max pressure: 3,133 psi

Standard bucket capacity: 0.065 cubic yards

Bucket/cutting width: 15.75 inches.

Bucket breakout force: 4,496 foot-pounds

Arms digging force: 2,698 foot-pounds

Max digging depth: 9 feet, 4 inches.

Swing speed: 9.5 rpm

Arm length: 4 feet, 3 inches

Max dump height: 10 feet,1 inch

LiuGong

Even smaller and tighter is LiuGong’s 9018F compact excavator. The 9018F’s retractable undercarriage gives you access to restrictive workspaces. Its 51-inch outside-to-outside tread measurement retracts to just 39 inches, allowing it to pass between onsite obstructions and through most bay doors.

Better fuel consumption is achieved through a more efficient hydraulic system that requires 15% to 20% less engine power than its predecessor. For more precise operation, the load-sensitive hydraulic system’s main pump uses a proportional control valve, which better manages flow distribution for all attachments.

Back-filling with the dozer blade no longer requires the operator to remove his or her hand from blade control to change travel speed. By simply pressing the top of the handle, an operator can now select high or low speed travel.

9018F Specs