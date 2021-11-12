Going Where Big Machines Can't – Bobcat's New E32, E35 Compact Excavators

Tom Jackson
Nov 12, 2021
Bobcat E35 compact excavator scooping up dirt on a jobsite
The Bobcat E35 can come with a 25- or 33 horsepower engine.
Bobcat

Tight lot lines and crowded jobsites render many excavators unsuitable, but Bobcat has three new solutions.

The company just introduced a new series of compact excavators sized for landscape and residential construction or anybody who needs to work in tight spaces or minimize site disturbances. The series includes two 25-horsepower models and one 33-horsepower model. All three machines weigh under 8,000 pounds, which means they can be trailered with a half-ton pickup truck.

Redesigned Bobcat engines power the trio and feature simplified maintenance and improved cold-weather operation. Low-effort joysticks and new hydraulic control valves deliver smooth, precise control. Advanced hydraulic controls enable you to simultaneously swing the boom and operate an attachment without sacrificing power. An optional clamp diverter improves your ability to run attachments without having to disconnect the clamp. Auxiliary hydraulics come with arm-mounted couplers and selectable flow rates.

Additional standard features include auto-idle and auto-shift, two-speed travel, LED work lights, keyless start with password protection, and fingertip hydraulic and boom swing control. Optional features include a 7-inch touchscreen monitor, reaview cameras, heated seat with headrest, temperature-controlled cab, angle blade (on the 25-  and 33-horsepower E35s), add-on counterweight and a machine IQ health and security package.

 Additional Specs

Chart displaying specs for the Bobcat E32 and E35 Excavators.

