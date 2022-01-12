Bobcat Expands Features on Demand to all R-Series Loaders

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 12, 2022
Bobcat skid steer with snow blower attachment clearing a road.
Pick the features you want and skip the ones you don't need with Bobcat's Features on Demand platform, now available for all R-Series loaders.
Bobcat

Almost every construction contractor has a skid steer or compact track loader in their fleet. With so many options available on the market, making a purchase decision can be overwhelming.

But Bobcat has a solution to help you avoid buyer’s remorse.

The manufacturer is expanding its Features on Demand digital platform to all 60 Platform R-Series CTL and skid steer loaders. The technology, which was previously only available on the T76 and S76 R-Series loaders, allows owners to demo a fully loaded machine, then pick the features they want to keep and skip the ones they don’t need. As equipment needs change, owners have the flexibility to add the additional features within four years of the initial purchase.

“We are pleased to expand this game-changing solution to additional models in our R-Series lineup,” says Joel Honeyman, vice president, global innovation, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Features on Demand gives owners increased customization and machine compatibility, while adding more productivity to their fleet without the need to purchase new equipment.”

Customizable options currently include:

  • Two-speed travel: Increases the speed of the machine when traveling between jobsites.
  • High-flow hydraulics: Provides additional hydraulic power to boost production of attachments.
  • Automatic ride control: Reduces material spillage and allows faster travel and increased productivity.
  • Dual-direction bucket positioning: Keeps the load at a consistent angle through the lift cycle.
  • Reversing fan: Reduces maintenance and downtime by purging debris buildup.
  • Auto-throttle: Available on machines equipped with Bobcat Selectable Joystick Controls, the feature allows an operator to automatically apply engine rpm while operating the machine.

A reduced-cost package, including two-speed travel, dual-direction bucket positioning and automatic ride control, is also now available.

The following R-Series compact track loaders and skid-steer loader models offer the Features on Demand platform:

  • T76 and S76
  • T66 and S66
  • T64 and S64
  • T62 and S62

Bobcat says additional Features on Demand options will continue to roll out this year. 

