Key enhancements of the latest generation Honda AWV include increased bed size to 2 pallets; greater loading capacity of 2,000 pounds; longer operating time of up to 10 hours; and improved navigation in locations where GNSS service is weak or unavailable through the use of LiDAR sensors.

Honda seeks to eliminate some of the grunt work from the jobsite with the launch of the third-generation Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

The AWV is designed for hauling materials on large construction sites to save on manpower and time. It can be operated autonomously or by remote control.

The fully electric AWV has undergone some aesthetic changes since its debut at CES 2018, but its purpose has remained the same: to support construction-related activities and enhance workforce productivity. (To see the Honda AWV in action, check out the video below.)

Upgrades to the third-generation Honda AWV include:

Increased bed size to two pallets and greater loading capacity of 2,000 pounds

Improved navigation in locations where GNSS service is weak or unavailable, through the use of LiDAR sensors

Simplified tablet-based programming interface and cloud connectivity

Higher speed in autonomous mode – up to 10 mph

Increased battery size and longer operating time of up to 10 hours

Enhanced avoidance function for vehicles stopped on road

Lower bed for easier loading and improved ergonomics

The fully programmable all-electric Honda AWV leverages the company’s emerging advanced autonomous technology to create a rugged off-road work vehicle. It employs a suite of sensors to operate autonomously, using GPS for location, radar and LiDAR for obstacle detection and cameras for remote monitoring.

The vehicle can be operated autonomously or manually via remote control for operations that require autonomous operation or delivery solutions, especially where workforce constraints make other solutions impractical, Honda says. The company is also exploring the development of attachments and tools to expand its uses.

Honda conducted a large-scale field test at a solar installation site with Black & Veatch in 2021 to validate its capabilities. Previous field tests have also successfully verified that multiple Honda AWVs could transport and deliver construction materials and supplies at precise points along a pre-set route. Honda is currently seeking other construction entities to test the solution.

“As we continue to advance the Honda AWV platform, we want to meet with potential business partners and companies at ConExpo that are interested in field testing the vehicle at their worksite,” said Jason VanBuren, systems engineering manager at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. “We believe the Honda AWV can be a valuable solution to supporting construction teams while also enhancing worksite efficiencies and safety. Leveraging Honda’s decades of experience developing reliable, safe and clean mobility technology, we aim to address issues such as labor shortages and improved environmental performance.”

Honda anticipates further improvements to performance and design specifications as the development of the prototype Honda AWV continues to progress. The company is at booth #F8581 in the Festival Grounds at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

