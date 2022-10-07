BKT's New Tire for Equipment in Snow and Ice, the Multimax MP 538

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Oct 7, 2022
BKT Multimax MP 538 tires on orange telehander operating in snow
BKT's Multimax MP 538 snow-and-ice tires on a telehandler
BKT

BKT designed its new Multimax MP 538 tire for operating motor graders and loaders in snow and ice and has released more tires under its multipurpose line.

The radial tire can also carry telehandlers and road sweepers. It features a special tread pattern for extra traction and a steel-belted casing for carrying loads at high speed, the company says. It is available in size 405/70 R 20 MPT.

BKT Multimax MP 538 tire single tire shown on white backgroundBKT Multimax MP 538BKTThe company’s Multimax MP 540 now has two new sizes: 335/80 R 18 and 365/80 R 20. This is a multi-purpose tire (MPT) intended for universal vehicles used in municipality and maintenance applications. It is puncture resistant and delivers efficient performance on hard ground and asphalt, BKT says. It, too, is designed for top traction and carrying heavy loads at high speeds.

Other products in the Multimax line:

  • Multimax MP 513 – designed for universal vehicles. It has a steel-belted casing and can carry heavy loads at high speeds. It also offers driving comfort and traction and self-cleaning properties.
  • Multimax MP 527 – a multi-purpose product for telehandlers and compact loaders in agro-industrial applications. The sidewall is designed to provide maximum stability, and the special compound makes it reliable and resistant to cuts and tears, the company says.
  • Multimax MP 522 – developed for all lifting and loading operations in the agro-industrial sector for maximum stability and traction. A special compound “makes it extraordinarily resistant,” BKT says.



