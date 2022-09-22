One of Volvo’s first commercially available battery-powered machines, the L25 Electric compact wheel loader, has been upgraded to increase versatility, operator comfort and uptime, the company says.

The L25 was unveiled at Bauma 2019, and North American customers started taking delivery of the units earlier this year.

Volvo Construction Equipment When used with a 400V 16A CEE socket or public charging station, the improved 6kW on-board charger cuts charging time in half. Volvo says it will now take six hours to achieve a full charge. Off-board 9.6kW and 17.3 kW chargers are still available. In addition, a new Electric Machine Management app helps customers keep track of charging status, battery levels and machine location.

A new parallel linkage option is now available to complement the standard Z-type linkage. Volvo says the option delivers higher breakout torque and is suited for medium-duty cycles and pallet-handling applications. The maximum speed has also increased to 12 mph for quicker travel around the jobsite.

The already quiet machine gets even quieter inside and outside the cab, thanks to a new hydraulic pump and the relocation of the main control valve from the cab to the front frame. A more ergonomic joystick also enhances operator comfort.

Volvo Construction Equipment Operators in cold climates can use the new programmable cab heater option to set the time and days of the week they would like to arrive at the jobsite to a pre-warmed and defrosted cab. And the need to reach under the hood to turn the main switch off at the end of a shift is now eliminated when using the machine regularly.

A new electric parking brake with hill-hold functionality increases safety on rough terrain. And the new spring-applied and hydraulic-released wet-disk brake requires less maintenance than the disc brake in the former model.

Volvo says all of the new features on the L25 will also be available on its 1.8-ton payload L20 Electric wheel loader. The model comes with parallel-type linkage and a choice of 33 kWh or 40 kWh battery pack.