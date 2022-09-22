Volvo Upgrades its L25 Electric Wheel Loader with More Speed, Faster Charging

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 22, 2022
Volvo L25 electric compact wheel loader with fork attachment
Volvo Construction Equipment

One of Volvo’s first commercially available battery-powered machines, the L25 Electric compact wheel loader, has been upgraded to increase versatility, operator comfort and uptime, the company says.

The L25 was unveiled at Bauma 2019, and North American customers started taking delivery of the units earlier this year.  

Person holding a cell phone with Volvo's Electric Machine Management appVolvo Construction EquipmentWhen used with a 400V 16A CEE socket or public charging station, the improved 6kW on-board charger cuts charging time in half. Volvo says it will now take six hours to achieve a full charge. Off-board 9.6kW and 17.3 kW chargers are still available. In addition, a new Electric Machine Management app helps customers keep track of charging status, battery levels and machine location.

A new parallel linkage option is now available to complement the standard Z-type linkage. Volvo says the option delivers higher breakout torque and is suited for medium-duty cycles and pallet-handling applications. The maximum speed has also increased to 12 mph for quicker travel around the jobsite.

The already quiet machine gets even quieter inside and outside the cab, thanks to a new hydraulic pump and the relocation of the main control valve from the cab to the front frame. A more ergonomic joystick also enhances operator comfort.

Volvo Construction Equipment Programmable Electric Cab HeaterVolvo Construction EquipmentOperators in cold climates can use the new programmable cab heater option to set the time and days of the week they would like to arrive at the jobsite to a pre-warmed and defrosted cab. And the need to reach under the hood to turn the main switch off at the end of a shift is now eliminated when using the machine regularly.

A new electric parking brake with hill-hold functionality increases safety on rough terrain. And the new spring-applied and hydraulic-released wet-disk brake requires less maintenance than the disc brake in the former model.  

Volvo says all of the new features on the L25 will also be available on its 1.8-ton payload L20 Electric wheel loader. The model comes with parallel-type linkage and a choice of 33 kWh or 40 kWh battery pack.

Cab of a Volvo Construction Equipment L20 Electric compact wheel loaderVolvo Construction Equipment

Related Stories
Hqdefault 6329e5c511a7a
Equipment
Video: BOMAG’s Largest Landfill Compactor Absolutely Destroys 2 Cars
Komatsu HD1500 rigid-frame dump truck being loaded by Komatsu excavator on top of dirt pile
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Revamps Its Largest Rigid-Frame Dump Truck, the HD1500-8E0
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Volvo L25 electric compact wheel loader with fork attachment
Equipment
Volvo Upgrades its L25 Electric Wheel Loader with More Speed, Faster Charging
It can fully charge in 6 hours, zip around the jobsite at 12 mph – and even pre-heat your cab on chilly mornings.
HP SitePrint construction layout robot
Technology
New HP SitePrint Robot Lays Out Jobsites at Lightning Speed (Video)
Komatsu HD1500 rigid-frame dump truck being loaded by Komatsu excavator on top of dirt pile
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Revamps Its Largest Rigid-Frame Dump Truck, the HD1500-8E0
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
episode 88 the dirt the case minotaur dl550 a dozer-compact track loader combo
The Dirt
Like No Other Machine: Test Run of Case’s DL550 Minotaur
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All