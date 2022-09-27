AEM's e-marketplace is set to launch in Q1 2023 and be featured at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March 2023.

AEM is entering the e-commerce space via a partnership with SmartEquip.

The two will launch a two-sided e-marketplace to sell and purchase construction and utility equipment parts. Owned and marketed by AEM, the marketplace will be powered by SmartEquip’s software.

"SmartEquip is excited to offer its technology to facilitate AEM’s launch of its e-marketplace,” said Bryan Rich, SmartEquip executive chairman. “Through SmartEquip’s platform, AEM will deliver the only industry-controlled offering of OEM aftermarket support to equipment end-user customers."

Rich said the e-marketplace will provide an additional channel for OEMs to efficiently capture equipment, customers and parts sales within the secondary and tertiary markets and increase their aftermarket lifetime value.

The marketplace is set to launch in Q1 2023 and be featured at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March 2023.

The e-marketplace will provide construction and utility equipment owners with convenient and secure access to purchase parts from multiple brands in one place. Once launched, the e-marketplace will allow equipment owners to broaden their use of original equipment parts and allow ready access to parts books that facilitate finding and ordering correct parts for easy repairs.

“AEM’s partnership with SmartEquip is a win-win for construction and equipment owners and manufacturers alike,” said AEM President Megan Tanel. “Working together, we are creating a first-of-its-kind marketplace to help our member manufacturers capture lost part sales and provide owners of mixed fleets with a single, common source to purchase the parts they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”