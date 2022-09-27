AEM and SmartEquip Partner on OEM Parts E-Marketplace

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Sep 27, 2022
Construction worker with tablet looking at excavator
AEM's e-marketplace is set to launch in Q1 2023 and be featured at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March 2023.
Getty Images

AEM is entering the e-commerce space via a partnership with SmartEquip.

The two will launch a two-sided e-marketplace to sell and purchase construction and utility equipment parts. Owned and marketed by AEM, the marketplace will be powered by SmartEquip’s software.

"SmartEquip is excited to offer its technology to facilitate AEM’s launch of its e-marketplace,” said Bryan Rich, SmartEquip executive chairman. “Through SmartEquip’s platform, AEM will deliver the only industry-controlled offering of OEM aftermarket support to equipment end-user customers."

Rich said the e-marketplace will provide an additional channel for OEMs to efficiently capture equipment, customers and parts sales within the secondary and tertiary markets and increase their aftermarket lifetime value.

The marketplace is set to launch in Q1 2023 and be featured at ConExpo-Con/Agg in March 2023. 

The e-marketplace will provide construction and utility equipment owners with convenient and secure access to purchase parts from multiple brands in one place. Once launched, the e-marketplace will allow equipment owners to broaden their use of original equipment parts and allow ready access to parts books that facilitate finding and ordering correct parts for easy repairs.

“AEM’s partnership with SmartEquip is a win-win for construction and equipment owners and manufacturers alike,” said AEM President Megan Tanel. “Working together, we are creating a first-of-its-kind marketplace to help our member manufacturers capture lost part sales and provide owners of mixed fleets with a single, common source to purchase the parts they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”

Related Stories
S86 and T86 loaders
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unleashes its Largest Loaders to Date
Bomag RS 300 soil stabilizer pulled behind tractor
Equipment
BOMAG Launches New Tractor-Towed Soil Stabilizers and Spreader
Cat 789 mining truck
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's New 789 Mining Truck: Bigger Payload, More Power, Less Fuel
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Mecalac AS850 swing loader
Equipment
Mecalac Adds 3 New Swing Loaders to its Lineup
Unlike traditional and articulated loaders, the arm on the all-new AS750, AS850 and AS1000 shifts to the side for 180-degree swivel.
S86 and T86 loaders
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unleashes its Largest Loaders to Date
Cat 789 mining truck
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's New 789 Mining Truck: Bigger Payload, More Power, Less Fuel
Volvo L25 electric compact wheel loader with fork attachment
Equipment
Volvo Upgrades its L25 Electric Wheel Loader with More Speed, Faster Charging
HP SitePrint construction layout robot
Technology
New HP SitePrint Robot Lays Out Jobsites at Lightning Speed (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All