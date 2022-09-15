AUSA Debuts New Reversible Site Dumpers for Quick Material Moving

AUSA DR601AHG and DR1001AHG Reversible Dumpers
AUSA

When it comes to moving material quickly on a construction site, dumpers can be an economical and efficient option.

AUSA has introduced a new line of reversible site dumpers that allow the operator to rotate the seat 180 degrees and drive forward at all times. New models include the 13,200-pound payload DR601AHG and the 22,000-pound payload DR1001AHG.

Once the seat is rotated, the steering wheel, joystick, pedals, safety cameras and other features are instantly adjusted to the driver's new position. The driver can also get on and off both sides of the dumper. AUSA says the features increase safety and help reduce machine maneuvers.

Both models are equipped with a 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final Deutz engine with an automatic regeneration system and a hydrostatic transmission. An Eco Mode function regulates the engine to increase fuel efficiency.

For added safety on slopes, the machine’s Hill Holder System engages the brake as the operator’s foot is removed from the accelerator at zero speed.

An extensive range of optional accessories are available, including an ROPS/FOPS closed cab, which is easily removable for transport. An optional Smart Stop system automatically shuts down the engine when it is not in use and the optimal time and safety requirements are met.

DR601AHG quick specs

  • Load capacity: 13,200 lb
  • Water skip capacity: 2.18 cu yd
  • Level skip capacity: 3.21 cu yd
  • Heaped skip capacity: 4.12 cu yd
  • Empty weight: 10,670 lb
  • Engine: 74.3 hp Deutz Tier 4F TD3.6 L4
  • Max. speed: 15.5 mph
  • Maximum gradient: 45%
  • External turning radius: 232 in
  • Flow rate: 13.2 gal/min
  • Working pressure: 2,611 psi

DR1001AHG Quick Specs

  • Load capacity: 22,000 lb
  • Water skip capacity: 2.42 cu yd
  • Level skip capacity: 4.32 cu yd
  • Heaped skip capacity: 5.1 cu yd
  • Empty weight: 11,133 lb
  • Engine: 74.3 hp Deutz Tier 4F TCD3.6 L4 HT
  • Max. speed: 13.7 mph
  • Maximum gradient: 45%
  • External turning radius: 247 in
  • Flow rate: 13.2 gal/min
  • Working pressure: 2,611 psi
