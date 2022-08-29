Fla. Cops Stop Man Driving Stolen Telehandler Down Sidewalk (Video)

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Aug 29, 2022
JLG telehandler on sidewalk
The JLG Lull was recovered and returned to the construction site.
Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A 56-year-old homeless man in Florida drove off with a JLG telehandler down a sidewalk earlier this month before being apprehended by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Randy L. Wealand is scheduled to appear in Flagler County Circuit Court for arraignment on Sept. 12. He was charged with grand theft auto over $20,000, larceny-grand theft from a posted construction site, felony criminal mischief, and trespass on a construction site. His bond was set at $12,500.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, at 3771 N. Ocean Shore Boulevard in Beverly Beach, Florida. 

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said deputies responded to a report of a subject operating a large piece of construction equipment and driving it on the sidewalk. Neighbors alerted authorities to the incident.

Upon arrival, he said, deputies stopped a transient male, identified as Wealand, operating a JLG telehandler alongside Florida State Highway A1A or N. Ocean Shore Boulevard. Highway A1A is a major north-south state road along the Atlantic Ocean from Key West to just south of Georgia. Wealand allegedly entered a construction site and stole the $60,000 JLG machine and took it on a 2.5-mile trip south along A1A to Beverly Beach.

Wealand drove the telehandler over two fire hydrants, over a Charter Communications fiber node, resident mailboxes and broke several sections of public sidewalk. Staly said the damage is estimated at over $10,000.Damaged fire hydrantThe total damage is estimated at $10,000, including two fire hydrants, sections of sidewalk and some mailboxes.Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Staly says Wealand has an extensive criminal history, including three felony convictions in Pennsylvania and eight other felony convictions in Florida. Among his offenses are driving or operating a boat while intoxicated, criminal mischief, burglary, public drunkenness, grand theft auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery on person over 65, various weapons-related charges and more.

Below is a footage from the deputy's camera of Wealand's arrest.

 

Related Stories
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Morooka MST-4000VDR rotating crawler carrier front view in parking lot
Heavy equipment
Morooka Intros World’s Largest Rotating Crawler Dumper to U.S. (Video)
Yanmar_ViO17-1E studio photo
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's 2 New Mini Excavators Designed to Ease Those Long Days in the Cab
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Shantui/HUST DH17C2U autonomous bulldozer
Autonomous
Shantui Claims ‘World’s First’ Autonomous, Unmanned Bulldozer
The machine can follow operating instructions and work autonomously with no remote operation, the Chinese manufacturer says.
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Two workers looking at tablet next to excavator
Regulations
Biden's PLA Rule Stirs Controversy in Construction Industry
Mastodon discovery Michigan museum curator Cory Redman in straw hat digs out mastodon bone in gray mud
Business
Excavator Operator Discovers Mastodon Bones in Michigan
Morooka MST-4000VDR rotating crawler carrier front view in parking lot
Heavy equipment
Morooka Intros World’s Largest Rotating Crawler Dumper to U.S. (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All