Bobcat Reimagines the UTV with Its New UW53, UW56 Toolcats

Tom Jackson
Dec 16, 2021
Bobcat UW53 Toolcat utility vehicle at a construction site.
Multifunctional capabilities let you do more with Bobcat’s two new UTVs.
Bobcat

Bobcat has redefined what a utility terrain vehicle is and does with the release of the new UW53 and UW56 Toolcats.

The pair have been engineered to combine the abilities of several machines and accept more than 45 attachments, turning them into haulers, lifters, mowers, towers and loaders.

LED illumination

The new UTV models include redesigned LED lighting that gives broader illumination and uses less power. The road lights are embedded in the front fenders providing good protection and visibility in all directions.

Rear work lights also use LED bulbs to help you see better. And a new optional rearview camera gives you visibility into blind spots for tasks that require regular machine maneuvering. The rear-frame location of the camera provides an unobstructed view when connecting a ball hitch (UW56 model only).

Smooth ride, traction for work

Bobcat updated its dual-drive response system for smoother acceleration and deceleration, and it also recalls drive response settings. The first setting gives you a smooth response for driving between tasks.

The second setting changes the system to a more aggressive response when operating in low to maintain hydraulic and traction power for uninterrupted work. This allows you to adjust your travel speed independently from your engine speed for optimal attachment performance and precise acceleration.

Tight space turns

With all-wheel steer, the Toolcats easily move around tight spaces with minimal ground disturbance. Hydraulic power makes steering easy, even in soft dirt or boggy conditions. The standard HVAC system forces air distribution where it’s needed most with the help of newly positioned 360-degree adjustable vents.

Operators will also enjoy several comfort upgrades. The redesigned interior has an integrated 5-inch display and storage spots within easy access. Controls are ergonomically placed for ease of operation.

A larger fuel filter and extended oil-drain intervals, plus increased corrosion resistance, boost uptime and reduce maintenance. The standard Bob-Tach mounting system makes it easy to attach your work tools. 

