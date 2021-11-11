LEDs boost light levels and run time on Generac’s new light tower

Generac announced a new mobile light tower, the GLT with LED light fixtures that offers up to 20 percent longer run time than previous models. The GLT’s flexible platform design enables you to use it as a mobile or stationary light tower.

With 48 gallons of fuel, the GLT will give you 200 hours of run time. The four Generac G4 LED lights provide maximum illumination while consuming less power to give you 200 hours of run time on a full (48-gallon) tank of fuel. The high-efficiency LED lights also allow for faster start-ups with no waiting for warm up or cool down.

A steel enclosure wraps around the unit to create an integrated fuel containment system that holds up to 110% of the unit’s fluids and thus prevents fluid spills. And the mast is available with hydraulic, electric or manual options. The GLT will be available for ordering in the first quarter of 2022.

DeWalt



Smaller, more powerful and it fits on your old tools

The new 20-volt Max Power Stack is DeWalt’s most powerful, compact and lightweight lithium-ion battery platform to date. According to the company, it has twice the power and a 25 percent smaller footprint compared to DeWalt 2 amp-hour compact batteries. It is designed to fit with any of DeWalt’s 20-volt Max tools and chargers, and it features an impact-resistant, over-molded base with a non-marring material. The charger is also compatible with all DeWalt 12-volt Max, 20-volt Max and Flexvolt Batteries.

JLG



JLG adds new virtual-reality scenario to training platform

Virtual reality is a great way to train new operators, especially on machines where mistakes can be costly. JLG has been compiling a portfolio of telehandler training scenarios in its “Access Your World” platform, the latest of which is an indoor/outdoor retail complex that showcases detailed, 3-D equipment models being used in multiple stages of construction and experience using JLG equipment in these applications.

The company also has an augmented-reality app that includes five tools:

· Machine Visualization

· Kit visualization

· Operation guidance

· Decal viewer

· Inspection assistance

Previous virtual reality scenarios include maintenance work, steel erection, and fit and finish work inside a stadium. You can read more about those here: Product Briefs: Explore Virtual Lift Scenarios with JLG’s Access Your World.

Access tight spaces up high with Skyjack’s new XStep

In places where the full platform of your scissor lift is blocked from going higher, Skyjack’s XStep enables you to get 19 inches of additional work height. XStep is mounted on the mid-rail of the scissor lift. The top rail design and height provide operators with the same degree of security as a conventional platform, and the base swings down to save space when not in use. The XStep is retrofittable to previous Skyjack models without the need for tools, and one person can do the job. It is also available as a factor fit or field install option. XStep is the latest addition to Skyjack’s Accessoryzers line of accessories.

Pettibone



Pettibone telematics gives you real-time insights into machine health

A new telematics program from Pettibone called X-Command is designed for the company’s X-series telehandlers, Cary-Lift pipe and pole handlers, and Speed Swing rail maintenance machines. With the telematics you get real-time access to data such as machine location, fuel use, diesel exhaust fluid level, and battery voltage.

The information allows superintendents and maintenance personnel to diagnose machine performance and issues to increase uptime and reduce emergency repairs in the field. X-Command comes standard for two years on new Pettibone X-Series Extendo and Traverse telehandlers, and it is also available as a retrofit for existing X-Series models in the field. The system is optional on new sales of Cary-Lift material handlers and on Speed Swing.