Hitachi Rolls Out ZW100-6 Wheel Loader for Lighter Jobs

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 10, 2021
Hitachi Z100-6 wheel loader is the latest addition to the Dash-6 lineup.
Hitachi upgraded its popular compact wheel loader model, the ZW100-6, with a spacious cab, ride control and more onboard tech.
Hitachi Construction Machinery America Inc.

Hitachi’s new ZW100-6 is a small, yet powerful wheel loader well-suited for lighter applications, including landscaping, excavation, earthmoving and utility work.

With an operating weight of 17,042 pounds, the loader is powered by a Deutz engine providing 101 horsepower and 9,680 pounds of breakout force. The engine meets Tier 4 Final emissions requirements through a selective catalytic reduction system that injects urea into exhaust gas to reduce nitrous-oxide from emissions and eliminates the need for a diesel particulate filter. Hitachi says the engine also features a quick power switch that increases engine output when required or when driving uphill.

Bucket capacity on the ZW100-6 is 1.4 cubic yards, and the machine has a maximum hinge pin height of 11 feet 6 inches.

A hydrostatic transmission control system makes the machine easier to maneuver. Operators can choose between two work modes based on the task and terrain. The oscillating rear axle provides more stability and traction than loaders with a fixed axle, the company says. When working in wet or slippery conditions, torque proportioning differentials help avoid tire slippage, preventing wear and fuel waste. The ride-control feature minimizes machine pitching for a smoother ride and to reduce bucket material spillage.

Compared to previous models, the ZW100-6 uses 6% less fuel during V-shape loading and 19% less fuel during traveling operations. Fuel waste is further reduced through the standard auto idle shutdown.

The ZW100-6 offers a clear view of the job site with 360-degree visibility from the cab. The repositioned muffler and air intake improves visibility out the back window. The curved engine hood further enhances visibility and safety. Improved insulation in the cab reduces noise levels, making for a quieter work environment.

An easy-to-open wide engine cover allows for easy access for ground-level maintenance. The engine air filter has been relocated to the rear of the engine compartment. The reinforced front frame features heavy-duty axles, designed in-house for increased durability. An optional belly guard can be added to protect the powertrain and driveshaft.

The ZW100-6 is also equipped with Hitachi’s Global e-Service for 24/7 remote monitoring of machine performance. The company’s ConSite program sends automated monthly service reports on daily working hours and fuel consumption data; statistics on the operating mode ratio, plus a comparison for fuel consumption/efficiency, and emissions.

After adding the new ZW100-6, the Hitachi ZW-6 wheel loader lineup now includes 15 models.        

