Automate Point-to-Point Pile Driving With Vermeer PD10

Marcia Doyle
Marcia Doyle
Nov 23, 2021
The point-to-point system navigates the Vermeer PD10R pile driver while tracking the machine.
The point-to-point system navigates the Vermeer PD10R pile driver while tracking the machine.
Vermeer

Vermeer's new PD10R drill, introduced at The Utility Expo and directed at solar installation contractors, now can be outfitted with point-to-point automated machine positioning technology.

"We've always had GPS integration," says Bo Howell, product specialist with Vermeer. "Point-to-point takes that GPS technology to another level, navigating the pile driver while tracking the machine." The point-to-point system repositions the machine automatically using the onboard GPS.

After driving a pile, the operator uses a remote control console to press a button and the PD10R travels and aligns itself to drive the next pile. "We've basically boiled it down to one manual step: physically loading the post into the guides," Howell says. "Everything else is done with a single button motion, stepping the machine through the sequence."

While labor constraints have been a pain point across the entire construction industry, Bode says the solar industry has been especially receptive to adopting equipment technology to combat labor shortages. "We're trying to take some of the human error out of the equation," Howell says. Solar contractors typically use a fleet of drills to install a solar field, especially on large installations that cover several hundred acres. 

Vermeer says the system reduces the number of operational steps involved in moving the machines around solar farm construction projects, which can involve drilling hundreds of piles before installing racking and solar panels. The point-to-point system moves the drill's mast orientation using the PD10R's auto-plumb function. Operator input is reduced by eight steps. 

The system works by syncing GPS coordinates with a digital project map of identified pile sites. After a pile is installed, the system recognizes the next waypoint (or pile location) on the map, and then positions itself into alignment. The unit also has red bump bars on each side that disengage the machine if it encounters an obstacle. 

"The whole idea is to get as many posts into the ground as possible and as safely as possible," Howell says.

Related Stories
The Allman Maxi-Heat 1M BTU for outdoor operations or unheated buildings.
Equipment
Beat the Cold with Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Portable Power Heater
Sany SLB95
Equipment
Sany Enters U.S. Backhoe Market with "Fully Loaded" SLB95
Caterpillar 304 and 305 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavators
Compact Excavators
Cat Boosts Power, Speed on New 304, 305 CR Compact Excavators
LiuGong 9027F Zero Tail Swing Compact Excavator
Compact Excavators
LiuGong Rolls Out Two F-Series Excavators – and One Has Zero Tail Swing
Top Stories
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Pickups
Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City
Ford claims the truck's gas mileage beats a Honda Civic.
Alicia Jimerson owner Jimerson Underground
Contractor of the Year
Alicia Jimerson Didn't Want to Run Her Dad's Construction Firm – So She Started Her Own
contractor using cats new remote command on dozer
Equipment
Cat Expands it Remote-Control Command D5, D6, D7 Dozers
Western Star new 47X vocational truck
Vocational
Western Star Debuts a "Construction Powerhouse" of a Vocational Truck
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All