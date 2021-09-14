Volvo CE in Field Trials for Excavator System That Cuts Energy Losses

Tom Jackson
Sep 14, 2021
Updated Sep 15, 2021
volvo hydro system
Hydraulic accumulators (shown at the rear of the excavator) capture and store hydraulic power for use later resulting in performance boost and reduced fuel consumption.
Volvo CE

A Volvo Construction Equipment team from Sweden and South Korea has been quietly working with Finnish company Norrhydro to develop an electro-hydraulic system that promises to drastically cut energy losses and improve fuel efficiency in its excavators.

In a manner similar to common rail fuel systems, all the excavator’s work functions are connected to a hydraulic accumulator via a common pressure rail and two or more pressure lines. These accumulators recover kinetic energy and peak power supply that is normally lost in a conventional system. For cylinder-driven work, “smart actuators” convert hydraulic power to variable force and speed. Energy recovery through the system also boosts the performance and efficiency of the machine's swing function.

All this energy efficiency translates into a smaller engine and cooling system doing the same work as a larger system, which ultimately results in more work done for less fuel and fewer greenhouse gasses. Additionally, with greater power on tap, cycle times can be shortened, such as when loading a truck, which contributes overall efficiency to the work and cost benefits to the contractor.

Volvo is currently conducting customer trials in the field, and it is expected to accelerate the introduction of the system across Volvo CE’s large excavator platform, with availability coming soon. The new electro-hydraulic system is part of Volvo’s e-mobility program to increase fuel efficiency and reach the company’s ultimate goal of net-zero emissions operations.


