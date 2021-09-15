The new JLG 1075 is a 10,000-pound class telehandler designed to increase productivity. It features a 75-foot lift height that reduces the need for more costly cranes on the jobsite.

Capable of taking loads up to eight stories, the JLG 1075 also features 60 feet of forward reach and 30 feet of up-and-over reach for more precise load placement.

Frame leveling up to eight degrees aids setup on uneven ground. Lift capacity at full height is 6,000 pounds and 2,100 pounds at max reach. A 160-horsepower Cummins engine powers the telehandler and provides 22,500 pounds of drawbar pull. A right-side electronic mirror with dual cameras enhances safety by allowing operators greater visibility.

Komatsu forklift hydrostatic drive lowers maintenance costs

KomatsuKomatsu’s new FH100-160-1 series of forklifts borrow technology from the company’s loaders, dozers and excavators, including a hydrostatic drive that eliminates wear on drive and brake components.

According to the company, the power and design of the FH100-160-1 forklifts make them good choices for industries where heavy loads are common, including construction, freight and logistics, shipping and ports, manufacturing, metal industries, oil and gas, and recycling and waste.

Compared to traditional torque-converter systems, the hydrostatics on the FH100-160-1 reduce maintenance costs, fuel consumption and downtime. Sealed wet multiple-disc brakes provide protection from dust, dirt and debris; durability, fade and water resistance; and prompt, reliable braking in high-cycle operations.

New Tadano crawler crane fills gap in market

TadanoThe Tadano Group has launched an all-new 160-ton tele-boom crawler crane: the Tadano GTC-1600. Designed to fill a gap in the telescopic boom crawler market, the Tadano GTC-1600 has more than 200 feet of main boom length and the ability to work on out-of-level slopes up to 4 degrees.

The six-section boom extends from 42.8 feet to up to 200.1 feet. The boom uses a single cylinder telescoping and pinning system to extend and retract all the sections automatically and can be locked in selected working positions.

Complementing the boom is a 33.8-foot by 59.1-foot bi-fold jib with offsets up to 40 degrees. A jib length of up to 105 feet is possible with two 23-foot optional lattice inserts, for a maximum tip height of 305 feet. An optional 11.8-foot heavy-lift jib with 20-degree and 40-degree offsets is also available for tilt-up work in tight spaces.

Tadano’s Opti-Width flexible track position system gives you numerous symmetrical and asymmetrical track-width setups without requiring you to pin the track frames in fixed positions. The GTC-1600’s hydraulic system makes for smooth and seamless multifunction operation, allowing travel, hoisting and boom telescoping all at the same time.

Grove updates TMS9000-2 truck crane for more power and faster setup Manitowoc

With the addition of the new Cummins X12 Tier 4 Final engine, Grove’s TMS9000-2 truck crane gains an extra 25 horsepower for a total of 475.

In addition, changes to the outrigger design and placement enhance setup, while a new rear-access ladder option makes day-to-day use easier.

The rear outrigger box has been raised about 5 inches to improve the departure angle to 18 degrees, while the front outrigger jacks have been raised 3.5 inches to improve ground clearance. This also makes sliding outrigger mats underneath the pads easier. Additionally, there is now an extra 3 inches of outrigger stroke, while the outrigger pad size has been increased from 20 to 24 inches.

According to Manitowoc, the Grove TMS9000-2 has the lowest gross vehicle weight in the 115-ton class, and the latest model has slimmed down by 1,000 pounds to a svelte 80,311 pounds for the basic configuration. The truck crane’s load charts remain unaffected, courtesy of the 36- by 169-foot six-section Megaform boom and its single telescopic cylinder with fully hydraulic twin-lock pinning system. Manitowoc’s automated laser-welding process leaves just one weld seam on the boom, rather than the previous three, to produce a higher-quality, stronger and lighter design.











