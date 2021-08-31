Product Briefs: Explore Virtual Lift Scenarios with JLG’s Access Your World

JLG has added a new educational module to its virtual training and education portal Access Your World. This third virtual environment features finish and maintenance work taking place within an office environment. In it users can explore a wide range of content on JLG products including low-level access, scissor lifts, atrium lifts and the JLG Augmented reality App.

The other two scenarios include construction tasks on the outside of a stadium, such as site preparation and steel erection work; and truss, fit out and finish work inside the stadium. All three scenarios are designed to illustrate multiple stages of construction and help users better understand specific applications and uses of the equipment.

Soil Connect adds new eTicket functionality

Soil Connect had added a few feature, Quick eTickets, to its eTicket platform that allows users to easily capture customer information, type of truck, destination, pictures, eSignatures, type of material, load count and other types of information in real time on an as-needed basis. The system simplifies the ticketing process for everyone and eliminates administrative expenses.

“Quick eTickets is for on-the-fly situations that drivers often encounter on a daily basis,” says Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect.

Extendable trailers meet California haul requirements The Fontaine Xcalibur trailer opens to 90 feet.

Fontaine Heavy-Haul introduced the 53-foot Xcalibur extendable trailer that opens to 90 feet. The new models offer a choice of spring or air suspension.

When the trailers are closed and the sliding axles are in their most forward position, the distance between the kingpin and the rear axle center is less than 40 feet, making these trailers legal to operate in California. A cable management system helps protect telescoping air and electrical lines from damage. Sliding axles are attached to the trailer in a slider box so they move together as a unit.

For greater strength and durability, steel I-Beam crossmembers are welded on 12-inch centers. Steel reinforced main beams, structural steel siderails and steel front & rear skirts complete the heavy-duty design.