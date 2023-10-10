Stellar Debuts Three New Products at Utility Expo for Trailer, Truck

Oct 10, 2023
cordless drill pump
The cordless drill pump will be compatible for most of Stellar's single-reel cable trailers.
Stellar Industries

Three new products were introduced by Stellar Industries at Utility Expo 2023.

The service truck and trailer manufacturer launched a poly lube skid to enhance lubrication services, a cordless drill pump for several models of its single-reel cable trailers, and a bale-style pull-handle toolbox system.

According to the company, the new cordless drill pump further improves time efficiency and reduces noise by eliminating the need to pump the reel by hand. The drill does the work, raising a 2,000-pound reel from the ground to a loaded position in under 25 seconds.

Additionally, a flow control valve evenly distributes flow to each cylinder, automatically compensating for an uneven load.

Most of Stellar's self-loading single-reel cable trailers will offer the cordless drill pump including the RR-135, RR-160, RR-185, and RR-200. The single reel cable trailers are designed to make hauling, removing, and laying cable and wire easier. 

Stellar LM220M Poly Lube SkidAccording to Stellar Industries, its LM220M poly lube skid enhances lubrication services with improved contamination control and serviceability, reduced leak points and the ability to be lifted by a crane.Stellar Industries

Mechanics will have improved contamination control and serviceability, and a reduction of leak points with the use of Stellar's LM220M poly lube skid. The unit provides an option enabling onsite lube services as an alternative to a dedicated lube truck. 

According to Stellar, the LM220M can be completely customized to accommodate various types of fluid options including new oil, waste oil, antifreeze, diesel, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

The unit is engineered to ensure cleaner operation by reducing the contamination of lubricants and other substances it contains. 

With a more streamlined design, the poly lube skid also features fewer potential areas for leaks, reducing the risk of spills and fluid loss while also enhancing safety and environmental compliance. 

In addition, Stellar says the poly lube skid is designed for easy maintenance and repair, allowing for quick and efficient servicing when needed. 

Another notable feature of the poly lube skid is its ability to be lifted by a crane, even when fully loaded, providing some added flexibility in the field.

Stellar Industries pull-handle toolboxNew bale-style, pull-handle toolbox has unique design that allows users to activate latches by grabbing the handle from above or below.Stellar

The bale-style pull-handle toolbox system features a unique dual-action handle design that allows users to activate the latches by grabbing the handle from either above or below.

According to Stellar, the more ergonomic and user-friendly design is an industry first.

“Our team has worked hard to create a toolbox system that not only enhances functionality but also provides an attractive and durable solution,” said Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing at Stellar. “This product is sure to enhance the way people interact with their toolbox systems.”  

The company says the new bale-style pull-handle toolbox system will replace the existing pull-handle toolbox system seamlessly at the time of launch.

In addition, the new design will utilize 90% of the toolbox system parts from Stellar’s T-handle version, allowing for an easy upgrade. The drawer front assembly on a T-handle toolbox system can be directly replaced with a pull-handle front assembly. 

As with past toolbox systems, the new system is designed with all metal components and will carry Stellar’s lifetime warranty.

 

 

 

