Kioti Adds All-Weather K9 2400 Cab Model to UTV Lineup

Building on the popularity of its K9 Series of utility vehicles, Kioti has added the K9 2400 Cab model to its lineup.

The model features a factory-installed, climate-controlled cab. As with other models in the K9 Series, the K9 2400 Cab offers modern styling, ergonomic controls and plenty of storage.

A 24-horsepower, three-cylinder Kioti diesel engine powers the K9 2400 Cab. Selectable two- or four-wheel-drive options with limited slip front axle and mechanically actuated locking rear differential allow operators to adjust performance to the terrain. Speed-sensitive, electric power steering and a redesigned belt-driven continuously variable transmission provide operators with a premium driving experience, Kioti says.

The K9 2400 Cab can hit speeds up to 31 miles per hour. It has a payload capacity of 1,750 pounds, a towing capacity of 1,300 pounds, and a dump bed capacity of 1,102 pounds.

Additional features include an all-steel cargo bed with spray-in bed liner, an automotive-style dashboard with a tilt steering wheel and multi-function lever, power and USB sockets, and 12.5 inches of ground clearance of 12.5 inches. The K9 2400 Cab can seat three passengers.

“We’ve kept our customers’ needs top of mind with each addition to our UTV lineup. You see this most recently with the introduction of the K9 2400 Cab, which prioritizes comfort and durability,” said Turf Care Product Line Manager Steven Benedict. “Whether the operator is a landowner hauling materials or a professional moving people and tools, our customers can trust their Kioti UTV is built to weather the toughest conditions.”