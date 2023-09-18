Kioti Adds All-Weather K9 2400 Cab Model to UTV Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 18, 2023
Kioti K9 2400 Cab UTV
Kioti Tractor

Building on the popularity of its K9 Series of utility vehicles, Kioti has added the K9 2400 Cab model to its lineup.

The model features a factory-installed, climate-controlled cab. As with other models in the K9 Series, the K9 2400 Cab offers modern styling, ergonomic controls and plenty of storage.

A 24-horsepower, three-cylinder Kioti diesel engine powers the K9 2400 Cab. Selectable two- or four-wheel-drive options with limited slip front axle and mechanically actuated locking rear differential allow operators to adjust performance to the terrain. Speed-sensitive, electric power steering and a redesigned belt-driven continuously variable transmission provide operators with a premium driving experience, Kioti says.

The K9 2400 Cab can hit speeds up to 31 miles per hour. It has a payload capacity of 1,750 pounds, a towing capacity of 1,300 pounds, and a dump bed capacity of 1,102 pounds.

Additional features include an all-steel cargo bed with spray-in bed liner, an automotive-style dashboard with a tilt steering wheel and multi-function lever, power and USB sockets, and 12.5 inches of ground clearance of 12.5 inches. The K9 2400 Cab can seat three passengers.

“We’ve kept our customers’ needs top of mind with each addition to our UTV lineup. You see this most recently with the introduction of the K9 2400 Cab, which prioritizes comfort and durability,” said Turf Care Product Line Manager Steven Benedict. “Whether the operator is a landowner hauling materials or a professional moving people and tools, our customers can trust their Kioti UTV is built to weather the toughest conditions.”

Related Stories
komatsu excavator parked outside Fla. walmart after running into automotive department wall
Excavators
Florida Man's Excavator Rampage Causes $2M Damage
Maxresdefault 65046dc3c184e
Compact equipment
What’s the Difference? – New Holland vs. Case Construction Equipment
Polaris Ranger XD 1500
Construction Equipment
Polaris Rolls Out New Extreme-Duty UTV – the Ranger XD 1500
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
blue and white toyota hydrogen fuel cell pickup prototype
Hydrogen fuel cell
Toyota Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell Pickup
The prototype Hilux uses elements of the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan, which debuted in 2014.
Maxresdefault 65046dc3c184e
Compact equipment
What’s the Difference? – New Holland vs. Case Construction Equipment
Polaris Ranger XD 1500
Construction Equipment
Polaris Rolls Out New Extreme-Duty UTV – the Ranger XD 1500
John Deere 4075R compact utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Deere Intros its Most Powerful Compact Utility Tractor, the 4075R
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All