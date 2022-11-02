Industry Roundup: Wirtgen Group Names New Dealers

United Construction & Forestry staff in front of a Wirtgen milling machine
United Construction & Forestry will become the distributor of Wirtgen Group products for the entire state of Maine.
United Construction & Forestry

Wirtgen Group has added new dealers in South Carolina and Maine.

Dobbs Equipment will sell and service Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm and Kleemann products from its six locations in Andrews, Aynor, Ladson, Simpsonville, Walterboro and West Columbia, South Carolina.

In Maine, United Construction & Forestry has become a Wirtgen distributor. This expands United’s current Wirtgen distributorship, which includes the Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Springfield, Vermont markets.

United says it will deploy a team dedicated exclusively to the sales and support of the Wirtgen Group products at its Westbrook, Herman and Houlton, Maine locations, as well as operate a parts and service technician hub in the state.

Durante Equipment Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Lineup

Hollywood, Florida-based Durante Equipment has been added to the LiuGong dealer network.

The location will serve material handling and earthmoving customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

LiuGong North America Vice President of Sales Michel Marchand said: “Florida is booming with projects requiring heavy equipment. As we continue to add great partners to our dealer network, we are confident Durante Equipment will be up to the task of servicing earthmoving customers in the area.”

Komatsu Company-Owned Stores in the Northeast Will Carry Genesis Attachments

Komatsu company-owned stores in the northeast region will now offer demolition and recycling attachments from Genesis.

Genesis demolition attachments are capable of processing concrete, rebar and steel in high-reach, general and bridge demolition, concrete recycling and C & D material recycling applications. The units feature multiple jaws with quick change-outs, reversible blades and teeth, and streamlined internal components that require low maintenance.

Designed to increase scrap processing speed, efficiency and handling, Genesis mobile shears and grapples are available in 22 models and fit a wide range of excavators.

"We have partnered with Genesis to offer their products to our customers because they are a global leader in shear, concrete processor and grapple innovation," said Mike Kubas, vice president, Komatsu company-owned stores. "Their excellent post-sale customer support and technical service is well-aligned with our strategy, and very complementary to the products we currently sell to our customer base."

