Industry Roundup: National Equipment Dealers Acquires L & N Supply

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 21, 2022
L & N Supply company employees
National Equipment Dealers

National Equipment Dealers has entered the Atlanta market with the acquisition of L & N Supply Company, located in Dallas, Georgia. L & N will be NED’s fifteenth location across a five-state footprint.

The location will be renamed NED LLC and will continue to represent the product lines both companies had in common, such as Manitou, Mustang and Werk Brau. It will also add additional lines from Hyundai Construction Equipment and Sakai. Zach Long will continue to serve as the general manager for the Atlanta market.

"L & N was the right partner for NED for many reasons, including their company heritage and values. They have been in business for over 32 years. You don't stay in business that long unless you are doing something right, and ultimately that boils down to taking care of your customers," said Will Blackerby, vice president of fleet, NED LLC.

Universal Truck sales team poses with a Hyundai wheel loaderHyundai Construction Equipment AmericasHyundai Construction Equipment Adds Universal Truck Sales to Dealer Network

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has added Universal Truck Sales, out of Roseville, Minnesota to its dealer network.

UTS will offer Hyundai wheel loaders, excavators compaction rollers and articulated dump trucks in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

New to the construction equipment segment, UTS has historically served as an independent truck and trailer dealer.

“The addition of Hyundai construction equipment gives a new dimension to our business that will benefit our current customers while introducing Universal Truck Sales to area contractors, aggregates businesses and other heavy equipment users,” said Tony Trowbridge, sales manager, Universal Truck Sales. “Hyundai makes us more of a full-solution provider, and gives us more depth in terms of service, support, training and financing.”

RMS Breaks Ground on Rochester, Minnesota-area Location

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. broke ground on a new branch location in New Byron, Minnesota, in early September.

The 10-acre site outside of Rochester, Minnesota will include a 15,000-square-foot facility with four drive-through service bays, dedicated wash bays, a parts warehouse, employee offices and an equipment yard.  

"Southeastern Minnesota is an exciting market for us not only because our market share is strong here, but also because it will enable us to continue to grow our aggregate initiative, which is very important to us," said RMS CEO Mike Sill II.

Slated to open in the spring of 2023, the New Byron facility is one of a series of expansions and new facilities for RMS. 

Bottom Line Equipment Forms New Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions Specialty Attachments Group

Bottom Line Equipment, a heavy equipment and specialty attachments dealer serving the Gulf Coast region, has announced the formation of the Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions Specialty Attachments group.

The new team will be focused on providing access to hard-to-find equipment and specialty attachments for carrier equipment, Bottom Line says.

“The Bottom Line Pro-Fit Solutions Specialty Attachments Group is the latest example of our commitment to the industries we serve. This team is focused on acquiring, configuring, and delivering unique equipment and specialty attachment solutions that improve the efficiency, profitability, and most importantly, the safety of our customers," says Kurt Degueyter, Bottom Line CEO, owner and founder.

Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
