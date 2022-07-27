Able Equipment Buys Extreme Rentals USA

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 27, 2022
Able Equipment headquarters building in New York
Able says the transaction will allow the company to expand its footprint southward to serve the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia markets, including the metropolitan areas of Baltimore and Washington D.C.
Able Equipment

Able Equipment, Deer Park, New York, has purchased the equipment rental assets and service operations of Extreme Rentals USA LLC, Manassas, Virginia. Able will retain the current Extreme staff.

"We are excited to have the Extreme Rentals USA Team join the Able family," said Able CEO Steve Laganas. "They understand the needs of their customers and share a common customer solutions-oriented approach. We are confident that together with Able, the Manassas team will continue to serve their customers with confidence."

The acquisition will “allow us to continue to serve as a dependable provider of great equipment and personalized service for our growing DMV customer base,” says Chris Pera, Able’s COO. “Additionally, we'll be able to offer a wider product range for rent and sale, further fulfilling the needs of Extreme's loyal customer base."

Founded in 1996, Able Equipment Rental is a privately owned construction equipment sales and rental firm with seven locations serving the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia markets. It offers Kubota products along with aerial lifts, material handling products, compressors and generators, heating, traffic-control products, and specialty equipment such as mini-cranes, rotating telehandlers and under-bridge access platforms.

