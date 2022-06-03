Mecalac Grows its North American Sales & Service Teams

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 3, 2022
Mecalac sales and service employees standing in front of a compact excavator
Mecalac

Mecalac, a manufacturer of compact construction equipment, recently announced the expansion of its sales and service teams in North America to enhance dealer support and meet growing demand. The expansion includes several new positions and a promotion.

Manuel “Manny” Mendez has been appointed sales manager. Mendez has experience as a territory manager and dealer development manager for material handling equipment. He most recently served as a sales manager for Applied Machinery Sales.

Joseph Tellier and Vincent Talotta will join the team as field service engineers, providing on-site technical training and ongoing troubleshooting assistance for Mecalac’s dealer network.

Tellier has extensive experience maintaining and repairing equipment, serving in a variety of equipment mechanic and operator roles for the United States Army Reserve and as the Massachusetts service manager for Herc Rentals.

Talotta joins Mecalac North America after working in Mecalac’s manufacturing facility in France. He recently earned a master’s degree in management and innovative farm technologies from Agrosup Dijon in France. He has worked as a mechanic and has held positions focused on providing technical support and training.

Geoffrey Andrews, Mecalac North America’s longest-serving employee, will be taking on an expanded role to provide sales and product training and equipment demonstrations in North America. He will maintain his responsibilities as regional sales manager for Canada.

“North America has been very receptive to Mecalac and recognizes the value our products bring to the market,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “As more dealers come on board and more machines are operating throughout the U.S. and Canada, it’s critical to continue delivering a high level of service and support. Now is the right time to expand our North American team.”

