Bobcat announced plans to establish a new, 225,000-square-foot assembly plant in Rogers, Minnesota, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year. The company plans to add more than 100 new, full-time positions at this location in 2022. This will be the third Bobcat manufacturing facility in the state, joining Litchfield and a global office in downtown Minneapolis.

The announcement follows a recent $26 million expansion at Bobcat’s facility in Litchfield, Minnesota, and $70 million expansion in Statesville, North Carolina. The investment will enable the company to streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region, the company says.

Terex Opens Atlanta Service Center

Terex Utilities has opened a new Terex Service Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The brand-new location is situated on 5 acres and is equipped with 14 drive-thru bays, a wash bay and two 10-ton OHD bridge cranes to support utility and aerial equipment repair needs, as well as inspections, preventative maintenance, transfers and rebuilds, and more.

The center opens this month and adds additional support for customers in the Southeast U.S. along with existing locations in Birmingham, Alabama, Whitehouse, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina.

John Deere Announces 2022 "Own It" Low Monthly Payment Program

John Deere‘s new “Own It” Low Monthly Payment program allows customers to take advantage of low monthly payment offers to get on the path to equipment ownership for a variety of compact and mid-size equipment models, including—the 317G compact track loader, 318G skid steer loaders, 35G compact excavator, 310L and 310SL backhoes, 75G and 85G mid-size excavators with specific factory-installed configurations.

This year’s ‘Own It’ program, available at participating U.S. dealers, will run through October 31, 2022. Exclusions apply.

DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company Honored as a U.S. Best Managed Company

For the second time, Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company has been named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. designees must have revenues of at least $250 million and display excellence in four key management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials.

"As a company with 95 years of history, we view our business with a long-term lens," said Ed Weisiger Jr., president and CEO of CTE. "Everything we do is centered around our purpose of being a trusted partner to our employees, customers and communities. It's an honor to be recognized in this capacity for the second year in a row and I am proud to dedicate this award to the 1,700 teammates who bring our purpose to life each and every day."

The CTE family of brands includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, Carolina Cat Power Systems, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, SITECH Horizon, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

Ledwell Named Stellar Distributor

Ledwell, a manufacturer of truck bodies and trailers headquartered in Texarkana, Texas, will now offer the full line of Stellar Industries TMAX Mechanic Trucks and Telescopic Service Cranes, as well as Stellar’s complete line of work truck accessory products.

“Ledwell’s mission of providing top-quality equipment that is efficient, reliable and customized to the customer’s needs is directly in line with our own here at Stellar,” says Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing at Stellar. “We’re thrilled that Ledwell has chosen to add our products to their offerings and are excited about the opportunity to bring Stellar to customers in the Texarkana area.”