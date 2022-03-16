has been recognized as Takeuchi’s top-performing dealer salesperson in North America for the fifth time.

Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, Georgia has been recognized as Takeuchi’s top-performing dealer salesperson in North America for the fifth time. Smith ranked number one in retail sales for North America for the year.

“Bill is the type of salesperson that dealers everywhere would be proud to have on staff,” said John Vranches, Eastern division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “His professional attitude and approach to customer satisfaction speak for themselves. Bill has been incredibly successful at his job for years, and he never lets up. Because he has a knack for helping customers find the best solution, he generates positive word of mouth that brings equipment buyers back to Cobb County Tractor again and again. All of us at Takeuchi congratulate Bill on yet another outstanding year, and we thank him for his sales efforts on our behalf.”

Fecon

With five dealership locations throughout Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Vermeer MidSouth has been named as the newest Fecon forestry mulcher dealer.

Vermeer MidSouth has begun stocking Fecon-made forestry mulching tractors and attachments in addition to their full lineup of Vermeer branded forestry equipment.

RTL Equipment Expands Partnership with Tadano

RTL Equipment is now an authorized distributor of Tadano rough terrain, all terrain and telescopic boom crawler cranes in Minnesota. The company recently acquired a distributorship location in the Minneapolis metro area to facilitate its Tadano expansion in the region.

Since 2015, RTL Equipment has been an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes in Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Astec Sales Up 12.1% for Q4 2021; 7.1% for 2021

Strong asphalt plant and concrete plant sales, as well as pricing initiatives and increases in aftermarket parts, drove a 7.1% increase in sales for aggregates equipment manufacturer Astec compared to 2020. The company ended the year strong with Q4 results up 12.1% over the same period last year.

Strong demand for products resulted in a record backlog of $762.6 million as of December 31, 2021, the company said.

"Astec customers and employees remained diligent in the face of lingering supply chain, logistic, labor and net inflation headwinds along with a fourth quarter resurgence of COVID-19 in the form of the Omicron variant,” said Barry Ruffalo, chief executive officer of Astec.

“These factors negatively impacted the fourth quarter gross profit margin compared to the same period in 2020 and we expect them to continue to persist in early 2022. Despite these challenges, there were many positives in 2021 including the launch of the Astec rebranding initiative which simplified how to do business with our company, the attraction of additional workforce talent that will support capacity growth in 2022 and a focused effort to address supply chain volatility in the market.”

Fortune Names Oshkosh Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

For the fourth time, Oshkosh Corporation has been named as one of the world’s most admired companies by Fortune. Ranked by industry peers, Oshkosh Corporation is one of 640 companies to earn this designation and is ranked top three in its category.

“It’s an honor to be included on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John Pfeifer. “We’re able to deliver innovative solutions for our customers because we live our core values and People First culture every day. Being included on this global list is a testament to that commitment.”

Bob Begley, Daliborak Riberio Join JLG as Directors of Product Management

JLG Industries, a manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, has appointed Bob Begley as director of product management for scissor, vertical and low-level access lifts and Daliborka Riberio as director of product management for JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers.

Begley and Riberio will be responsible for driving product enhancements and go-to-market strategies for the manufacturer.

Prior to joining JLG, Begley held various product management roles with Blaw-Knox Construction Equipment Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll-Rand.

Riberio joined JLG in 2005 as a parts pricing analyst and has worked her way up the ladder, most recently serving as director of pricing.