Industry Roundup: Herc buys Reliable Equipment and more

Marcia Doyle
Marcia Doyle
Nov 2, 2021
herc rentals slideshow slide
A slide from Herc Rentals Investor Meeting in September, 2021.
Herc Rentals


Herc Holdings, parent of Herc Rentals, has purchased Reliable Equipment, which has branch operations in Dover and Londonderry, New Hampshire. The acquisition reflects Herc's initiative to expand its presence in U.S. urban markets; Reliable's locations are in the north Boston metropolitan area.

Founded in 2010, Reliable provides aerial, material handling and earthmoving equipment as well as specialty climate-control and power generation equipment. With more than 50 employees, the company's service coverage extended from Boston to Portland, Maine. Herc says the purchase expands its presence to eight locations in New England. 

Underground Machinery adds Merlo

St. Louis-based Underground Machinery Rental had added Merlo's telehandler products to its offering. Started in 2019, Underground Machinery also carries Ditch Witch and Fat Truck products.

Cross Country divests Canadian operations

Cross Country Infrastructure Services (CCIS) is divesting its Canadian operations, allowing it to reshift focus on its U.S. operations, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

In turn, a newly formed independent company rebranded as Cross Country Canadian Rentals and Supplies will operate in Canada, led by Tim Martin, general manager, and equity partner Kade Demuth.

CCIS acquired its Canadian division with the purchase of Sideline Specialty Equipment in 2015. 

Loftin named Atlas Copco dealer

Loftin Equipment of Phoenix, Arizona, has added Atlas Copco Power Technique portable generators, light towers and energy storage systems to its lineup. The company will offer sales, rentals, parts and service throughout its Texas branches located in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Midland.

B.J. Rees becomes IRock dealer

B.J. Rees's Enterprise, Valley View, Ohio, will represent IRock Crushers in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Started n 1975, the Rees firm will offer IRock's line of crushing, screening and conveying equipment. 

irock teamThe team at B.J. Rees’s Enterprise receives its first unit, an IRock TJ-2745 Mobile Jaw Crusher.IRock

MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

Park named Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas president

Stan ParkParkHyundaiTwenty-seven-year Hyundai veteran Stan Park has been named president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

Park most recently served as the vice president of marketing and dealer development.

“For more than 20 years, I've been fortunate enough to grow with Hyundai. Today, I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead the company to the next level,” says Park.

“Stan is a pillar of HCEA in North America and is well known throughout the organization domestically and abroad,” says Mike Ross, vice president of sales.

Park will be charged with driving growth for Hyundai’s brand in North America. He replaces J.Y. Kim.

CNH announces reorg of off-highway business

After spinning off its on-highway Iveco Group, CNH Industrial has announced a new strategic structure. 

“We are implementing a new organizational structure and enhancing our senior leadership team to elevate our focus on customers and dealers, improve productivity and accelerate profitable growth,” says Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial. 

CNH says the structure "embraces a lean and agile approach to business and delineates clear accountability." CNH's three global business units are now headed by the following presidents:

Construction: Stefano Pampalone

Agriculture: Derek Neilson

Financial Services: Oddone Incisa

In addition, Brad Crews has been named president of CNH's North America corporate region.

RoadSafe buys Barricade

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, providing traffic control and pavement marking system, has acquired Barricade Services & Sales, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RoadSafe says the acquisition of Barricade will further establish its position in the Mountain West region and expansion into the Utah market. RoadSafe also acquired Innovative Marking Systems, Bluffdale, Utah, earlier this year. 

Barricade founder Gary Shields will continue to lead the Utah traffic-control operation alongside the current management team.

Somers promoted to AEM VP

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers has announced John Somers as its new vice president of the construction and utility sector, taking over from Megan Tanel who will serve as president.

Somers previously served as senior director of the utility sector and joined the company in 2007. As vice president, Somers will lead the overall strategy for construction and utility programs and services for AEM membership. 

AEM produces industry trade shows, including CONEXPO-CON/AGG, The Utility Expo, World of Asphalt and the International Fluid Power Exposition. 

Related Stories
national equipment dealers
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Four Dealerships Rebrand Under National Equipment Dealers
Volvo Construction Equipment Q3 2021 Sales
Big Iron Dealer
Volvo CE Boosts Sales 11% Despite Sharp Drop in China
Yanmar compact equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Yanmar, ASV Add Four Dealers
H&E Equipment Services trucks parked in a row
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: H&E Opens 3rd Utah Branch
Top Stories
deere 544L
Business
Deere to Strikers: We Gave Our Best and Final Offer
"There's not more bargaining to be done. We've done all we can do. We don't have a better offer to provide. This is it."
the dirt episode 44 keeping operators in the same equipment
The Dirt
Video: Are You Playing ‘Musical Cabs’ With Your Operators? | The Dirt #44
person checking the temperature of construction workers in a line
Business
Biden Vaccine Mandate: January 4 Deadline Set for Businesses of 100 or More Employees
deere 310sl hl
Companies
Breaking: UAW Members Say No To Deere's Second Offer
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All