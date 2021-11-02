

Herc Holdings, parent of Herc Rentals, has purchased Reliable Equipment, which has branch operations in Dover and Londonderry, New Hampshire. The acquisition reflects Herc's initiative to expand its presence in U.S. urban markets; Reliable's locations are in the north Boston metropolitan area.

Founded in 2010, Reliable provides aerial, material handling and earthmoving equipment as well as specialty climate-control and power generation equipment. With more than 50 employees, the company's service coverage extended from Boston to Portland, Maine. Herc says the purchase expands its presence to eight locations in New England.

Underground Machinery adds Merlo

St. Louis-based Underground Machinery Rental had added Merlo's telehandler products to its offering. Started in 2019, Underground Machinery also carries Ditch Witch and Fat Truck products.

Cross Country divests Canadian operations

Cross Country Infrastructure Services (CCIS) is divesting its Canadian operations, allowing it to reshift focus on its U.S. operations, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

In turn, a newly formed independent company rebranded as Cross Country Canadian Rentals and Supplies will operate in Canada, led by Tim Martin, general manager, and equity partner Kade Demuth.

CCIS acquired its Canadian division with the purchase of Sideline Specialty Equipment in 2015.

Loftin named Atlas Copco dealer

Loftin Equipment of Phoenix, Arizona, has added Atlas Copco Power Technique portable generators, light towers and energy storage systems to its lineup. The company will offer sales, rentals, parts and service throughout its Texas branches located in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Midland.

B.J. Rees becomes IRock dealer

B.J. Rees's Enterprise, Valley View, Ohio, will represent IRock Crushers in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Started n 1975, the Rees firm will offer IRock's line of crushing, screening and conveying equipment.

IRock



MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

Park named Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas president

HyundaiTwenty-seven-year Hyundai veteran Stan Park has been named president of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas.

Park most recently served as the vice president of marketing and dealer development.

“For more than 20 years, I've been fortunate enough to grow with Hyundai. Today, I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead the company to the next level,” says Park.

“Stan is a pillar of HCEA in North America and is well known throughout the organization domestically and abroad,” says Mike Ross, vice president of sales.

Park will be charged with driving growth for Hyundai’s brand in North America. He replaces J.Y. Kim.

CNH announces reorg of off-highway business

After spinning off its on-highway Iveco Group, CNH Industrial has announced a new strategic structure.

“We are implementing a new organizational structure and enhancing our senior leadership team to elevate our focus on customers and dealers, improve productivity and accelerate profitable growth,” says Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial.

CNH says the structure "embraces a lean and agile approach to business and delineates clear accountability." CNH's three global business units are now headed by the following presidents:

Construction: Stefano Pampalone

Agriculture: Derek Neilson

Financial Services: Oddone Incisa

In addition, Brad Crews has been named president of CNH's North America corporate region.

RoadSafe buys Barricade

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, providing traffic control and pavement marking system, has acquired Barricade Services & Sales, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RoadSafe says the acquisition of Barricade will further establish its position in the Mountain West region and expansion into the Utah market. RoadSafe also acquired Innovative Marking Systems, Bluffdale, Utah, earlier this year.

Barricade founder Gary Shields will continue to lead the Utah traffic-control operation alongside the current management team.

Somers promoted to AEM VP

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers has announced John Somers as its new vice president of the construction and utility sector, taking over from Megan Tanel who will serve as president.

Somers previously served as senior director of the utility sector and joined the company in 2007. As vice president, Somers will lead the overall strategy for construction and utility programs and services for AEM membership.

AEM produces industry trade shows, including CONEXPO-CON/AGG, The Utility Expo, World of Asphalt and the International Fluid Power Exposition.