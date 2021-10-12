H&E Equipment Services has opened a new rental branch just north of Salt Lake City in Ogden. It is the company's third Utah facility.

The 8,500-square-foot facility sits on three acres and features a fenced yard, offices, parts warehouse and separate repair shot with six service bays. The facility will offer construction and general industrial equipment for customers in northern Utah, southeast Idaho and western Wyoming.

Chris Baron, who also leads the company's Salt Lake City branch, will manage the location.

Kirby-Smith names Kunin VP, adds Atlas

Kirby-Smith Machinery (KSM) has named Mike Kunin vice president of national accounts, following the promotion of John Arapidis to president and CEO.

Kunin will oversee the management and continued development of strategic partnerships between the company and its national account customers. He comes to the dealership after having held several key positions at Komatsu America during the past 21 years, including parts sales, construction and support equipment and most recently as business director of Komatsu's central region. He will be located in KSM's headquarters in Oklahoma City.

SMH GroupKMS has also added the SMH Group US's line of Atlas material handlers and will represented the line in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois. The Atlas line includes mobile industrial and industrial tracked machines for the scrap, wood and recycling markets, among others.

KMS has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

W.W. Williams relocates Charleston store

W.W. Williams Company's Charleston, South Carolina, branch has moved to a new location. The 20,000-square-foot facility has 14 service bays for repairing and servicing medium- and heavy-duty trucks, fleets, construction equipment, emergency vehicles and marine vessels in addition to power generation sales and service.

Maverick Environmental adds Morbark line

Maverick Environmental Equipment has become a Morbark Industrial Products dealer for Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky ad western West Virginia. The company will sell and service Morbark's line of tree care, forestry, sawmill and wood recycling equipment.

Herc buys Rapid Equipment Rental

Herc Holdings, parent of Herc Rental, has bought Toronto-based Rapid Equipment Rental. Rapid Equipment Rental currently has 110 employees and seven locations. Founded in 2013, it serves the industrial and construction markets in Toronto and the surrounding areas.

Herc says the acquisition supports its long-term strategy to achieve greater density and scale in select urban markets across North America. It currently has 295 locations in North America.

MANUFACTURERS

Bomag adds milling, paving VP

Bomag Americas has named Chris Colwell its vice president of milling and paving, responsible for overseeing the company's new business unit segment. Colwell's industry experience includes positions with Astec Industries, Carlson Paving Products and managing a road construction equipment dealership.

Generac expands in Wisconsin

Generac has announced it will invest $53 million in facilities across the state over the next three years, creating more than 700 jobs. Expansion plans include a new administrative and R&D facility in Pewaukee, announced in July. The company's global headquarters will remain in Waukesha, Wisconsin.