Industry Roundup: National Equipment Dealers buys Richardson

Marcia Doyle
Marcia Doyle
Oct 5, 2021
National Equipment Dealers

National Equipment Dealers (NED) has bought Richardson Service 1991, expanding its organization in South Carolina.

Based in Conway, South Carolina, Richardson specializes in construction, forestry and compact equipment and will now represent Hyundai Construction Equipment, Manitou, Sakai, Yanmar and Bell.

The former Richardson branch will be the first location among NED companies renamed as NED. Over the coming months, NED will rebrand the remaining MAY-RHI, Earthmovers Construction Equipment and Four Seasons branches to NED.

Through Richardson, NED gains the Berko, CMI and Prinoth lines. The entire Richardson team will remain with NED.

F&W adds Ransome AttachmentsEric Ransome, Barbara Freund, Matt Valentine, and Mark Laigle standing next to an excavatorPictured are (from left): Eric Ransome and Barbara Freund of Ransome Attachments, and Matt Valentine and Mark Laigle of F&W.Ransome Attachments

F&W Equipment has added the complete line of attachments offered by Ransome Attachments, including its Exac-One Mini Mower and Black Splitter S2 800 Cone Splitter. 

F&W also offers Kubota compact and mid-size farm and landscaping equipment, Doosan excavators, wheel loaders and compact equipment, as well as other specialty equipment.

Maverick joins Morbark

Maverick Environmental Equipment has been named a Morbark Industrial Products dealer for Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and western West Virginia. Maverick has locations in Newbury and Bremen, Ohio, with a focus on aggregate processing, waste recycling, forestry and biomass.

H&E completes crane sale 

H&E Equipment Services has completed the $130 million cash sale of its crane business to Manitowoc. H&E says it will use the funds for facilities expansion, rental fleet investment and general corporate purposes. 

"We believe our transition to a pure rental business strategy should result in improved revenues and margins through the industry cycle," says Brad Barber, H&E CEO.

H&E also sold two earthmoving distribution branches in Arkansas, and will remain a distributor of earthmoving equipment in Louisiana. The company now has 101 branch locations in 24 states.

SMH Group adds Wood's CRW

Wood's CRW is now a dealer for Atlas material handlers, owned by SMH Group US. The Atlas line includes mobile industrial machines and industrial tracked machines for the scrap, wood and recycling markets, among others.

Based in Williston, Vermont, Wood's CRW has four locations with coverage in all or part of eight states. It offers Volvo Construction Equipment, Link-Belt cranes and excavators, National cranes and Mecalac product lines.


