Komatsu-dealer SMS Equipment, with locations in the U.S. and Canada, has announced Robin Heard has been appointed president and CEO, replacing retiring CEO Mike Granger, effective July 1st.

SMS EquipmentWorking for more than 25 years at SMS and its predecessor companies, Granger oversaw the company's growth, especially as the firm met the challenges of developing its regional mining support centers in the oil sands, coal mining regions, northern Quebec/Labrador and Ontario. SMS also expanded its construction and forestry portfolios.

Heard, who prior to his new position served SMS as president and COO, has more than 28 years of experience, holding senior positions in the equipment dealership, investment management and power generation industries. SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment also says it will collaborate with Wabtec Digital Mine to provide Wabtec"s Collision Awareness System for Canadian mining companies.

The CAS system uses multiple GPS constellations to provide equipment operators with 360-degree visual situational awareness, sending warning alarms of potential obstacles. CAS features include redundant receivers and antenna and continuous self-tests to increase the system's reliability.

In addition to Komatsu, SMS also represents Takeuchi and Generac Industrial Power, among others.

Yoder & Frey adds Hames

Yoder & FreyAuction company Yoder & Frey has added David Hames as its Texas territory manager.

Hames has been an auctioneer for 20 years, and for the past 11 years ran his own Kubota dealership, Bar-H Equipment Services in Dalhart, Texas, which he has since sold.

In addition, Hames ran a utility and site work construction firm. He's also had positions at RDO Equipment and with two Case Construction Equipment dealers.

"With a slow-down from OEMs and delivery schedules stretching long into 2022," Hames says, "buyers are looking for good machinery and equipment, and as a result good used machines are holding their value, which is good for vendors, and that in turn is good for auctions and Yoder & Frey. These are very exciting times."

Allen Engineering names sales director

Allen EngineeringJoey Ward is now Allen Engineering sales director over its dealer channel.

Ward is an eight-year veteran with Allen and previously worked primarily in international accounts, growing relationships with the company's global dealer network. In his new role, Ward will oversee national accounts, dealers and domestic contractors.

In addition, Ward will direct the Allen's field sales team, promoting the firm's concrete placing, finishing, polishing and paving equipment.



