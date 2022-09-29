This map shows the location of the 26 transportation projects chosen to receive part of $1.5 billion in infrastructure grants.

A new round of $1.5 billion worth of infrastructure grants has been approved for 26 projects around the country.

The money comes from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program for highway, multimodal freight and rail projects. The program got a 50% boost in funding under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law enacted in November. The program will get another $6.5 billion spread over the next four years.

The transportation projects are in 23 states. Here’s the list:

Downtown Mile Safety and Connectivity Improvement Project – $32,460,000; Flagstaff, Arizona. This project will deliver pedestrian safety improvements and freight and passenger rail infrastructure enhancements along an approximately one-mile segment of the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) Southern Transcontinental Corridor.

Otay Mesa East Port of Entry Project – $150,000,000 San Diego County, California. The project will construct a new toll road (State Route 11) and Port of Entry (POE) facility at Otay Mesa.

I-70 Floyd Hill to Veterans Memorial Tunnels Improvements – $100,000,000 Clear Creek County, Colorado. The project will improve approximately 8 miles of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, from west of Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs.

I-4 West Central Florida Truck Parking Facility – $15,000,000; Florida DOT. The project will construct a new truck parking facility with approximately 120 spaces, electric charging stations, and pedestrian infrastructure to access nearby commercial amenities.

South Port Container Yard and Electrification Project Phase 3 – $11,953,492; Manatee County, Florida. The project will construct an approximately 16.5-acre container yard, install electrical systems for two previously acquired mobile harbor cranes, construct an access road, and construct approximately three foundations and utilities for future radiation portal monitors.

CREATE WA-1 Segment: Ogden Junction – $70,000,000; Chicago, Illinois. The project will rehabilitate railroad track, upgrade signaling, and replace, remove, or rehabilitate 18 viaduct structures on an approximately 1.9-mile-long segment of the Western Avenue Rail corridor from Kedzie to 16th street.

Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Freight Rail Project – $17,331,850; Ohio and Muhlenberg counties, Kentucky. This project will rehabilitate the Rockport Railroad Bridge by replacing the deck, filling in portions of the existing approach with rockfill and culvert pipes, and upgrading the electrical and mechanical components that allow the bridge to be raised to accommodate river traffic.

North Baton Rouge Mobility Projects – $59,619,429; Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This project has three components: 1) The Airline Highway North Expansion will improve a five-mile segment of U.S. Route 190 by adding a lane in each direction, improving turn lanes, and adding connections to local transit, bike and pedestrian networks; 2) The Florida Boulevard component will make pedestrian and bus improvements, and establishes BRT infrastructure along approximately six miles of Business U.S. Route 90. 3) The Scotlandville Parkway Mobility Network will convert an existing trail to a new, linear, multimodal pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Presque Isle Corridor Project – $44,100,000; Presque Isle, Maine. The project will complete Phase II of a commercial two-lane bypass route of Presque Isle’s Main Street (US Route 1), constructing an approximately 6.3-mile-long, two-lane highway that will connect US Route 1 south of the city to the current bypass section already in service.

Downeast Coastal US 1 Rehabilitation Project – $33,000,000; Washington County, Maine. The project rehabilitates approximately 68 miles of US 1 in Washington County, including shoulder widening, replacing drainage structures, making safety improvements including installing new guardrails and rumble strips, and pre

I-375 Community Reconnection Project – $104,657,051; Detroit, Michigan. The project would realign the ramps and freeway near I-375, convert I-375 to a slower speed boulevard, install calming traffic measures, remove weaving and merging areas along I-375 and I-75, remove the Jefferson Avenue curve, and incorporate LED lighting in the project area. The project will reconnect the neighborhoods that were divided by the current highway design

I-90 Austin Bridges Improvement Project – $25,000,000; Austin, Minnesota. The project will reconstruct eight bridges (five overhead structures, two mainline bridges, and one pedestrian bridge) and rehabilitate two mainline bridges along I-90.

US 212 Freight Mobility & Safety Project – $10,000,000; Twin Cities, Minnesota. The project will expand approximately 5 miles of US 212 from a rural two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided expressway between CSAH 36 in Cologne to Tacoma Avenue, including construction of reduced conflict intersections and a grade-separated interchange.

US-395 & Virginia Street North Valleys – $88,917,130; Washoe County, Nevada. The project has two components. The first component will add two lanes along approximately three miles of US-395. The second component will create a complete street along a separate 2.5-mile stretch of North Virginia Street with added sidewalks.

Route 7 Drainage Improvements – $26,000,000; Hudson County, New Jersey. The project will make drainage improvements on approximately two miles on Route 7, including raising the roadway by approximately 3.5 feet, adding three pump stations, raising and improving a bridge approach, and installing new pipes, inlet structures, outfalls, and flood walls.

Border Highway Connector Project – $45,000,000; Doña Ana County, New Mexico. This project develops an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry (STPoE) with State Road 273 (NM273) in Sunland Park.

Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market Intermodal Facility – $110,000,000; New York, New York. This project will redevelop the Hunts Point Terminal Produce Market intermodal facility with expanded refrigerated warehouse space and electric vehicle charging stations for trucks and cars. The new Produce Market will be an approximately 1,000,000-square-foot state-of-the-art intermodal facility with approximately 824,600 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space with solar panels or a green roof.

I-85 FUTURES – $100,000,000; Cleveland and Gaston Counties, North Carolina. This project will widen a segment of I-85 from six lanes to eight lanes and will add auxiliary lanes for interchanges. The project will also add approximately nine miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and multi-use paths crossing over I-85, install fiber optic cable to support intelligent transportation system applications and rural broadband access, and install electric vehicle chargers.

Western Hills Viaduct Replacement – $127,115,954; Cincinnati, Ohio. This project will replace the structurally deficient Western Hills Viaduct over the Mill Creek Valley with a new structure south of the existing viaduct, which will connect to a redesigned interchange with I-75.

Tioga Marine Terminal Access and Capacity Enhancements Project – $20,341,494; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The project will construct an approximately 100,000-square-foot warehouse with rail access, employee parking, and loading docks at the Tioga Marine Terminal.

PR-2 Improvement Project – $90,000,000; Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. The project will improve a 1.4-mile segment along PR-2.

Newport Pell Bridge Rehabilitation Project – $82,503,600; Newport County, Rhode Island. The project will rehabilitate the Newport Pell Bridge, a 4-lane suspension bridge that carries Route 138 over the Narragansett Bay, connecting Jamestown and Newport.

I-40 Truck Parking and Bridges Replacement – $22,600,000; Smith County, Tennessee. The project will upgrade welcome center ramps to meet current standards, add approximately 125 truck parking spaces, and upgrade the adjacent bridge structures on I-40 over the Caney Fork River.

Anzalduas Bridge Expansion Project – $25,000,000; McAllen, Texas. This project will construct commercial inspection facilities at the Anzaldúas Land Port of Entry.

Salmon Bay Bridge Rehabilitation Project – $25,000,000; Seattle, Washington. The project will rehabilitate the movable span of the Salmon Bay Bridge.

I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridges Project – $80,000,000; Columbia County, Wisconsin. The project will replace the existing I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridge with two new bridge spans.