Outer Banks’ “Jug Handle Bridge” Now Open

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 3, 2022
new jug handle bridge opens at outer banks curving out over oregon inlet bypassing pea island national wildlife refuge
The new "Jug Handle" bridge on the Outer Banks curves out over Pamlico Sound bypassing a flood-prone section of N.C. 12.
NCDOT

The “Jug Handle Bridge” has finally opened at the Outer Banks of North Carolina to provide a safer route around part of the barrier islands’ flood-prone main highway.

The 2.4-mile bridge at Rodanthe officially opened July 28. It extends out over Pamlico Sound at the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. It bypasses a section of N.C. Highway 12 that is often flooded by a rising ocean during storms. The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to remove the highway and let nature reclaim the area. NCDOT expects to finish the road removal by the end of November.

The $155 million project to build the new bridge began in July 2018. The span was nicknamed the “Jug Handle” Bridge because of its shape. The bridge curves out over the sound parallel to the existing highway. It raises N.C. 12 and sends it around the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

It marks the second phase of the Bonner Bridge replacement. That project involved opening the 2.8-mile Marc Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet in 2019 and then the demolition of the old Bonner Bridge. The demolition was completed last year.

The state got federal relief funding following Hurricane Sandy in 2013 to rebuild eroded beach as a temporary solution to the vulnerable N.C. 12 section known as the “S curves.” The Rodanthe Bridge is NCDOT’s long-term solution, the agency says.

Flatiron Constructors, based in Broomfield, Colorado, was the prime contractor on the Rodanthe Bridge. RK&K was the designer in partnership with Flatiron on the design-build contract.

Related Stories
Second Avenue Bridge over I-94 Detroit being moved into place by self-propelled modular transporters
Better Roads
5-Million-Pound Bridge Moved Slowly Into Place in Detroit (Video)
On Strike poster
Better Roads
Strike Delaying Illinois Road Projects Comes to an End
rendering of future Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi
Better Roads
TxDOT Suspends Work on Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge Over Safety Concerns
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
front end loader emptying hurricane debris
Business
How Contractors Can Get Disaster Cleanup Work During 2022 Hurricane Season
Being in a position to win work takes advanced planning – before a disaster strikes.
backhoe digging trench in dirt
Safety
OSHA Cracks Down After "Alarming" 22 Trench Deaths in First Half of 2022
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R black exterior in desert mountains in background
Pickups
Ford's Most Powerful Pickup Yet – the 2023 Ford Raptor R
For construction contractors, equipment rental is becoming more the norm due to rising interest rates and material prices.
Market Pulse
Contractors Renting More Equipment as Interest Rates Rise, Supply Tightens
GMC Canyon AT4X sneak peak of driver side doors front wheel
Pickups
GMC Teases to Next-Generation Canyon AT4X Pickup
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All