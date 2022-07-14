BOMAG Goes Light & Compact with Half-Lane BM 2200/65 Cold Planer

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 14, 2022
BOMAG BM 2200/65 Cold Planer dumping asphalt millings into back of dump truck
The new BM 2200/65 cold planer can be used on a wide range of milling jobs, BOMAG says.
BOMAG

BOMAG designed its new BM 2200/65 half-lane cold planer to be light and compact for greater maneuverability and easier transport.

With a 58-inch milling radius, the planer can handle such tasks as small roundabouts and cul-de-sacs. It can be used on a wide range of milling jobs, BOMAG says, thanks to various drum designs and a choice of three rotor speeds.

It weighs 60,296 pounds and runs on a 630-horsepower Cummins Tier 4 Final engine. The conveyor has a 16-foot discharge height. Its skewing angle is 65 degrees to the left and right for discharging materials into a truck on both sides of the mill. The conveyor can retract to 23.6 inches, which is shorter than previous models, for easier transport.

BOMAG also added technology to make operation easier. Easy Cut automatically adjusts the height of the rear drive to follow the front of the machine to its set depth. Easy Level displays grade and slope settings on the 7-inch display in the operator’s station.

BOMAG BM 2200/65 Cold Planer vertical photo asphalt milling shooting from conveyor into back of dump truckThe conveyor on BOMAG's BM 2200/65 cold planer has a dump height of 16 feet and can swing 65 degrees left and right.BOMAGThe operator’s station is designed to reduce vibration. BOMAG also added design changes to increase visibility, including a stepless platform that shifts up to 7.8 inches to the side for a view of the right cutting edge and side plate. The planer features a slim contoured design and enhanced forward views of the cutting edge, mill track and front danger zone, and enhanced rear views.

BOMAG adds that the planer’s BMS15L quick-change cutting-tooth-holder system is designed to reduce resistance and deliver up to 20% fuel savings.

The BM 2200 has a standard water spray and dust-extraction system. Dust extraction can be increased with the optional Ion Dust Shield, which the company says removes up to 80% of dust particles smaller than 10 microns.

Service points were also made easier to access, with filters and fuel ports for fuel and AdBlue reachable from the operator’s station via the engine hood. It is also equipped with left and right service panels to access the auxiliary drive and milling gear.

Quick specs

  • Operating weight: 60,296 pounds
  • Engine: 630 horsepower
  • Max working width: 86.6 inches
  • Max working depth: 13.8 inches
  • Cutting diameter: 40.2 inches
Related Stories
portland limestone cement used on Gateway Expressway project in Florida bridge piers under construction
Better Roads
Nevada Joins States Adopting Low-Carbon Cement for Highways
On Strike poster
Better Roads
Illinois Road Projects Delayed Due to Strike at Quarries
aerial view of 324-foot-high Pond Creek Bridge in Pike County Kentucky between rough hills over creek
Better Roads
Kentucky’s Tallest Bridge Built by “Incremental Launching” (Time-Lapse Video)
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Wacker Neuson EZ36 digging
Compact Excavators
Behind the Deere-Wacker Neuson Deal: What's Next for the Partners?
Details on Deere's split from Hitachi, when customers will see new models, and why the companies are calling the agreement a 'win-win.'
John Deere 350 P-Tier excavator dumping sand in Deere dump truck bed
Excavators
New Excavators Decked with Cost-Saving Tech
Kobelco SK260LC-11 conventional hydraulic excavator
Excavators
Kobelco’s New SK260LC-11 Excavator Brings the Torque
Liebherr L 538 wheel loader loading dump truck in quarry
Wheel Loaders
Liebherr’s Next Generation Mid-Size Wheel Loaders Coming to America
The dirt episode 79 mauldin's m415xt the maintainer
The Dirt
A Closer Look at “The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s Little Do-It-All Machine
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All