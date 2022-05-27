New I-885 in North Carolina Nearing Completion

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 27, 2022
map new I-885 Durham NC East End Connector
A map of the future I-885 East End Connector for Durham, N.C., between N.C. 147 and U.S. 70.
NCDOT

A stoplight-free drive between I-40 and I-85 is coming soon for drivers in Durham, North Carolina, with the completion of a new Interstate 885.

Final paving and road striping are underway for the future East End Connector that will link N.C. 147, also known as the Durham Freeway, with U.S. 70.

The project involved building a 1.25-mile freeway from N.C. 147 to U.S. 70 and converting 2.75 miles of U.S. 70 to a freeway as part of the connector.

The new I-885 will run concurrently with U.S. 70 between I-85 and the connector, along the connector, and on existing N.C. 147 between the connector and I-40, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Once complete, N.C. 147 will no longer begin at I-40, but at the connector and go northwest through Durham, NCDOT says. Several exit numbers will also change, and Toll N.C. 147, which goes from I-40 south to Toll N.C. 540, will change to Toll N.C. 885.

The goals of the project are to reduce traffic congestion on N.C. 147 through downtown Durham and divert traffic off local roads used as connectors between I-85 and I-40. It is also hoped it will improve economic development in areas along the I-85 corridor by improving access for travel and goods between Durham and areas north, such as Research Triangle Park, Raleigh Durham-International Airport and Wake County, according to NCDOT.

A specific date for I-885’s opening has not be set, but it is expected by summer.

The contractor on the $142 million project is Dragados USA. The contract was awarded in 2015. The freeway was originally planned to be completed in 2019, but demolition of a railroad bridge over U.S. 70 was delayed from 2018 to this year.

 

 

Related Stories
Marshall Walton Memorial Bridge parents place flowers
Better Roads
Road Work Zones Becoming More Dangerous, Contractors Say
preliminary Rendering I-35 NEX Central project Texas
Better Roads
Work Set to Begin on Expanding I-35, One of Texas’ Most Congested Roads
keystone wye bridges undergo rehab South Dakota Black Hills
Better Roads
Small Contractor Completes Big Rehab of Famous Keystone Wye Bridge
screen shot of The Asphalt App predictor for liquid asphalt prices
Better Roads
The Asphalt App Predicts the Price of Liquid Asphalt Up to 18 Months Out
Top Stories
Caterpillar articulated dump truck
Equipment
Video: The Cat Self-Driving Dump Truck Versus the Soccer Star
An autonomous truck, a semi-autonomous CTL and a four-time World Cup player navigate obstacle courses of fully set dinner tables.
Case backhoe loader
Pay and benefits
Union Rejects CNH's 'Final Offer' Without a Vote as Strike Continues
Merlo P72.10Plus telehandler with bucket attachment scooping mulch
Telehandlers
Merlo P72.10Plus Telehandler Balances Precision and Speed
A TA 230 Litronic hauling a load
Off-Road Trucks
Liebherr Completely Redesigns TA 230 Articulated Dump Truck
Hitachi ZX50U-5N Compact Excavator grabbing debris
Equipment
Hitachi’s First 3 Excavators Since Deere Split Unveiled for U.S.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All