I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector Now Open for 290 Miles

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Oct 4, 2021
I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector route on a map
This map shows the route of the final five miles of the I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector, which now completes 290 miles of interstate from Kansas City to Fort Smith.
Missouri Department of Transportation

Another link in the planned six-state I-49 has been completed with five miles of roadway opening between the Arkansas and Missouri border.

The project’s completion leaves a 290-mile interstate route from Kansas City, Missouri, to Fort Smith, Arkansas. The last five miles of the connector opened October 1.

The I-49 and I-29 corridor will also eventually pass through Louisiana, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota, stretching for 1,600 miles and connecting at I-29 in Kansas City. Plans are to add links to New Orleans area ports.

I-29 extends from Kansas City to Winnipeg, Canada. The eventual goal is to provide an uninterrupted Interstate Trade Corridor from Canada to New Orleans and into Central and South America to the Panama Canal, according to the I-49 International Coalition.

Transportation officials in Arkansas and Missouri say they have been discussing the connector for more than 25 years. Construction has progressed in phases.

I-49 Missouri-Arkansas connector ribbon cuttingShaking hands, from left, are Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Governor Mike Parson at the ribbon cutting for the last section of the I-49 Missouri-Arkansas Connector.Missouri Department of TransportationThe final five miles were built between Pineville, Missouri, where construction ended in 2012, and the Arkansas state line.

The project involved building a four-lane divided highway west of Route 71. Access to the newly designated interstate section is only by interchanges. A new interchange was built at Missouri Route 90 west of Jane. Five bridges were also constructed.

The project’s estimated cost was $70.3 million.

“This high-quality roadway will help promote tourism, business investment and workforce opportunities between our two great states," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Top Stories
The Volvo ECR25 (pictured) and L25 took center stage in Volvo's booth at the Utility Expo.
Equipment
What's It Like To Operate the New Volvo Electric ECR25 Excavator, L25 Loader?
Zero-emission does not mean decreases in productivity. Testers saw no loss in digging depth and breakout force on the excavator or tipping load and dump height on the wheel loader.
Case TV620B Compact Track Loader
Compact equipment
Case Unleashes Industry’s Largest Compact Track Loader, the TV620B
Episode 39 The Dirt
The Dirt
Video: How to Buy Used Equipment in a Heated Market | The Dirt #39
Komatsu D71PXi dozer dirt slope
Equipment
Dozers Decked Out with Tech: Pushing Dirt is Getting Easier
Construction worker in safety gear entering the cabin of a piece of construction equipment
Workforce
How to Solve the Construction Labor Shortage
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Want to get started with PM work?
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All