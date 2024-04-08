Auger Torque's Cone Crusher Bucket Turns Jobsite Waste into Usable Aggregate

Auger Torque’s new Cone Crusher Bucket can turn construction rubble and debris into useable aggregate and hardcore.

Designed to be paired with 3- to 10-metric-ton excavators, backhoes, skid steers and telehandlers, Auger Torque says the attachment reduces the cost of removing onsite waste or importing hardcore to the site.

It can sort and crush general clay construction brick, light concrete walling blocks, hollow concrete ‘breeze blocks,’ concrete pavers, asphalt, and more to an output size of 40 to 70 millimeters.

It is ideal for small, compact working sites and applications, including foundation laying, track and yard surfacing, landscaping, roadways, or using as a base layer below poured concrete or filling a disposal skip.

The wide bucket mouth allows for easy scooping and sorting of materials, reducing the number of workers required from two to one.

Large rocks are fractured in the upper region of the crusher, where the gap between the drum and cone is wider. With a constant crushing motion, the material gets smaller as it falls further down, repeatedly breaking along the way. The seven-sided rotating cone features durable grinding faces made of hardened steel and tungsten carbide.

“The efficiency of the Cone Crusher Bucket has changed the function of my building sites, meaning I am able to save money on jobs and take on more work,” says customer Piotr Kosciukiewicz of Triangle Building Ltd.

Quick Specs: