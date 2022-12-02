Wirtgen Brings Enclosed “Comfort” Cabs to Compact Milling Machines

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 2, 2022
cabin interior Wirtgen W 100 Fi compact cold milling machine
Wirtgen says it is the first company to offer enclosed cabs for milling machines in the compact class size.
Wirtgen

Wirtgen now offers new enclosed cabs for its compact cold milling machines, designed to reduce fatigue and increase comfort and safety. The company says the compact cold planers are the first in their class size to have enclosed cabins.

The cabs are available for the company’s W 100 Fi to W 130 Fi models, those ranging in operating weight from 46,077 pounds to 49,163 pounds and milling widths of 3 feet 3 inches to 4 feet 3 inches. The compact cold planers underwent a redesign, which was unveiled earlier this year.

Wirtgen says the cabins “set new standards in ergonomics.”

“It offers the operator a comfortable, low-fatigue workplace and provides effective protection against noise emissions,” the company says. “At the same time, the cabin protects the operator when working in all kinds of weather – no matter whether it’s windy, rainy, sunny, cold or hot.”

graphic Wirtgen W 100 FI milling machine showing exterior of cabThe new cabins are pressurized, climate-controlled and have air-filtration systems.WirtgenA filter system cleans the cabin air. Temperature is automatically controlled with the heating and air system. The pressurized cab also prevents dust and other outside materials from entering, Wirtgen says.

The cabin also reduces noise. “The ambient noise level is so low that the operator can make hands-free phone calls from the machine,” the company says. “For communication on the construction site, the operator can either use a radio headset or open the easily accessible side window to talk with the crew on the ground.”

The enclosed cabin and its controls are protected from vandalism when it is closed and locked, according to Wirtgen. "There is no longer any need to remove and stow protection covers or open up fold-away control panels at the start of work or vice versa at the end of the working day."

Wirtgen W 120 Fi milling machine shooting asphalt millingsWirtgen's W 120 Fi compact milling machine with new enclosed cabin.Wirtgen

Related Stories
Dynapac CC900 e Z.ERA electric tandem-drum vibratory compactor with operator in high-vis green hardhat and vest compacting asphalt
Compactors
Dynapac to Roll Out Electric Tandem Asphalt Compactors to U.S. Market
Wirtgen KMA 240i cold mixing plant graphic
Roadbuilding equipment
Wirtgen Launches New Cold Mixing Plant, WR Cold Recycler Upgrades
Wirtgen WPS 102i placer/spreader displayed at World of Concrete
Roadbuilding equipment
Wirtgen’s New Concrete Paving Train: Spreader, Paver, Curing Machine
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 63891ca63f197
The Dirt
Test Run of Komatsu’s -11 Excavators Equipped with iMC 2.0
Find out what it's like to run the models equipped with semi-automatic operation technology. Watch Bryan Furnace's test run on The Dirt.
Cat 793 electric mining dump truck with full load of dirt parked desert
Off-Road Trucks
Caterpillar Reveals its First Battery-Powered Mining Truck (Video)
Cat 340 hydraulic excavator loading a truck
Excavators
Tough & Techy: Cat Launches New 41-Ton 340 Excavator
finalists at Equipment World's 2022 Contractor of the Year Awards
Contractor of the Year
2023 Contractor of the Year Finalists Announced by Equipment World
Ford F-350 rebuilt green
Pickups
Rebuilt Trucks Saving Construction Fleet Time and Money
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All