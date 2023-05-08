The EW100 combines the dimensions of a compact machine with the output of a 14-ton excavator.

Wacker Neuson has redesigned its largest wheeled excavator, the EW100, to add more horsepower and hydraulic flow for running a variety of attachments.

The new version of the 10-ton excavator combines the dimensions of a compact excavator with the output of a 14-ton excavator.

Jay Quatro, commercial product manager at Wacker Neuson, says the machine is a good fit for municipal customers using it for digging and demolition in urban settings or for roadside maintenance. (Wacker Neuson offered images but had no space to display the new EW100 to North American customers at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.)

New EW100s will be available at dealers in North America in mid-2023.

“We went back to the drawing board with this EW100 and said how can we improve on the existing design?” Quatro said.

The redesign of the EW100 was a collaboration with customers, associations, attachment manufacturers, and companies across the industry to define and set the new Construction Site 4.0 standards.

“There is a new standard coming for the construction market,” he said, referring to machines in construction 4.0 or MiC 4.0.

The MiC 4.0 standard debuted at Bauma 2022. It allows universal communication and compatibility between attachment and equipment manufacturers. According to developers, it represents a step toward "attachments as an IoT device."

“This is an organization that is writing standards for how machines and attachments communicate with each other and other products on the jobsite,” Quatro said. “These standards will eventually become ISO standards, and they will affect the whole industry.”

Wacker Neuson is on the MiC board and was involved in the development of the standards.

Quatro noted that the EW100 will be one of the first machines MIC 4.0 ready from the factory.

“That means as the standard develops and attachment manufacturers, for example, come on board, we will take any attachment from any manufacturer and put it on our machine, and it will work out of the box,” he said.

The system turns the EW100 into a plug-and-play toolcarrier that meets the future with an intelligent attachments management system.

For example, Quatro pointed out how tiltrotators are becoming more popular in North America.

“When this machine ships this year, you’ll be able to take a tiltrotator from Rototilt, Steelwrist, or Engcon, plug it into the machine, go right to your display, select the brand, and it will adjust the controls out of the box,” he said. “There are no more additional packages needed and no more additional control systems; it all comes from the factory that way. We’re really excited about this.”

Wacker Nelson



Power up

Quatro noted that customers can now choose between two fuel-efficient Perkins diesel engine options for the EW100. The standard engine is a 74 horsepower and can reach speeds up to 18.6 mph.

The high-performance model is 136 horsepower and reaches up to 24 mph. It also offers multiple auxiliary circuits including high flow.

“With that larger engine you have the option of high-flow hydraulics and can run tiltrotators, vaulting heads, or both together at the same time in addition to other attachments,” Quatro said.

Allowing operators to easily run additional high-performance attachments such as mulchers, mowers, and brush cutters, gives the EW100 more versatility to operate more efficiently along highways and medians.

The machine also scores points for its load-sensing hydraulic system that regulates the flow rate according to demand. The system provides consistent and precise control regardless of the load, adjusting to the load size and keeping the joystick movements the same, resulting in a smooth experience.

In addition, the shorter hose paths result in reduced power loss in the hydraulic system and an increase in the service life of the hoses, due to fewer wear points, especially in confined areas.

Wacker Nelson



Dig it

With an articulated or "triple" boom, the EW100 has more maneuverability. The additional joint allows the bucket to be pulled right up to the travel gear or the dozer blade. Wacker Neuson says this is ideal when narrow spaces need to be accessed or an obstacle must be moved out of the way.

The company says the EW100 features a maximum digging depth of 195.6 inches and a maximum dumping height of 246.5 inches. The bucket breakout force is 16,478 pound-feet.

The EW100 excavators offer the same three-point bucket linkage on most of the company's other models. The three-point kinematics linkage system allows for a 200-degree bucket rotation angle and a 20% improvement in digging specifications and stability.

Due to these improvements, the company says, the new EW100 has a 20% increase in swing power over its predecessor.

In addition, the machine has multiple options for stability during heavy excavation work, with a 25% increase in lateral stability. “We moved the fuel tanks down to the bottom of the frame and widened the machine out a little bit making it more stable,” he said.

For support, operators of the EW100 can use a dozer blade or support stabilizers in the front, the rear, or in any combination.

Wacker Neuson



Smooth operation

The cab offers nearly 360-degree visibility, more legroom and headroom, and a wide entry. In addition to improved visibility with more window space and a revised low-profile hood design, Wacker Neuson considered operator comfort and convenience from top to bottom when designing the excavators.

The two-part front windshield is designed for ventilation and to allow easier communication between operators and others on the jobsite. The upper front window can be raised over the operator's head, where it is stored, leaving the lower pane in place for splash protection. The lower pane also can be raised.

Also, an automatic climate control system keeps the cab at the operator’s preferred temperature with the air conditioning or fan operating until that temperature is reached.

Within the cab, there is a new 10-inch touchscreen that is easily programmed to save settings and information for different operators and construction sites.

The company says the operator-based machine setting stores both key assignments for the operator's comfort in addition to attachment and flow rate settings per user.

The EW100 also has a rearview camera and includes Wacker Neuson's Active Working Signal (AWS), a long red LED light at the rear of the machine that alerts others on the jobsite when the machine is moving. The lights are tied to the control levers, once the controls are in active position, the light is activated.

In addition, an auto-brake function slows the machine brakes as soon as the operator's foot comes off the throttle.

To handle a variety of jobsite applications, the EW100 has three steering modes. With a toggle switch, operators can select front-wheel, four-wheel, or crab steering. Wacker Neuson says this allows for more efficient road travel, a narrow turning radius, or driving parallel to buildings.

Also, the joystick steering option allows the operator to choose between driving via a steering wheel or using ergonomic joysticks.

In addition, the closed driving circuit provides simple operation with just one drive pedal for both road travel and working. It allows for infinitely variable speeds from 0 to 18.6 mph without the need to change gears.

The wheeled machine has two preset operating modes, Eco, and Power. The two modes mode differ from each other in engine speed and pump power, with Eco focused on the economy and providing up to 20% fuel consumption savings and Power on performance.

Wacker Neuson says the two operating modes allow easy adjustment of the excavator to the activity to be performed to work in the optimal fuel consumption range.

Lastly, in terms of maintenance, the cab is tiltable with a removable chassis cover. The 60-degree opening angle makes inspection and repair work easier.

Quick Specs

Operating weight: 10 tons

Maximum digging depth: 195.6 in.

Maximum dumping height: 246.5 in.

Bucket breakout force: 16,478 lbs.