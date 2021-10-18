Big bucket and counterweight enable Komatsu’s new WA480-8 to fill trucks in just three passes

Oct 18, 2021
Komatsu WA480-8
The shape of the bucket helps it efficiently cut into the pile pull away with more material.
Komatsu

Engineered as a three-pass match loader for aggregates and other materials, the new Komatsu WA480-8 yard loader can also be used in infrastructure, forestry and non-residential applications where you need to move a lot of material efficiently.

Komatsu added a 1,400-pound counterweight to this version of the WA480-8 to help you fill the generously sized 7.2 cubic yard bucket while also enhancing stability. Low-profile tires add stability while helping to transfer the machine’s 299 horsepower to the ground. For trailering and transportation considerations the WA480-8 weighs between 57,232 and 61,311 pounds.

The shape of the bucket, with a long jaw and decreased strike plane angle, provides smooth material flow and lower resistance while the curved side edges minimize spills. All together these improvements make the WA480-8 suitable for high volume truck loading, carrying, stockpiling and hopper charging applications.

To maximize brake life in long load-and-carry or high-speed operations, the new loader supplements wet-cooled brakes with an air-cooled brake system that has demonstrated cooling improvements of 56-to 58-degrees Fahrenheit. This reduces the risk of overheating the brakes in severe conditions. A sensor on the electric drive pump measures axle temperature and activates the system when needed. A lock-up torque converter improves driveline efficiency and fuel economy during those long hauls.

In the Level 2 ROPS/FOPS cab, the loader offers an optional Komatsu Advanced Joystick Steering System and a heated air suspension seat. The pressurized cab keeps dust on the outside and makes for a more comfortable operating environment.

An auto-shift transmission with a mode selection feature and an automatic digging system with a boom kick out help the operator focus on the work rather than the machine. The hydraulic-drive fan has auto reverse to keep the radiators and cooling system clean and efficient. Large gull-wing type engine doors and large steps on both sides of the frame make engine access easier. Auto-idle shutdown and Komatsu’s Smart Loader Logic help conserve fuel.        

