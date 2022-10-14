Industry Roundup: New Holland Telehandler Innovation Wins Award

New Holland E15X mini excavator
New Holland's E15X mini excavator was among three innovations that received special mention or were honored with an EIMA Innovation Award.
New Holland

New Holland has received an EIMA Innovation Award for its electro-hydraulic self-leveling toolcarrier system for telehandlers.

In addition, the company’s E15X electric compact excavator and its QR-code-accessed instruction videos for combine harvesters received special mention.

The 2022 EIMA Agricultural Exhibition will take place between November 9 and 13 in Bologna, Italy.

Traditionally, telehandlers have used a system involving a hydraulic compensation cylinder to keep attachments parallel to the ground when maneuvering the boom. New Holland developed a solution in the electro-hydraulic self-leveling toolcarrier system that eliminates the need for a telehandler’s compensation cylinder. This provides multiple benefits including attachment leveling accuracy, minimal chances of load losses, reduced maintenance time and cost, and overall higher productivity.New Holland telehandlerThe EIMA Innovation Award related to the electro-hydraulic self-leveling tool carrier system for tele handlers.New Holland

Regarding the special mentions, the E15X was developed by Sampierana and is a battery-powered, zero-emissions excavator. Depending on the operation, it can run for four hours straight on a single charge or for an entire day with intermittent usage.

Lastly, the QR code combine instruction video provides direct access to instructional videos from the cab of a combine. Codes are displayed in real-time on the IntelliView screens.

Chattanooga State, Komatsu Partner on Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Komatsu America Corp. has partnered with Chattanooga State Community College to offer the Chattanooga area's first state-certified pre-apprenticeship program.

The inaugural cohort class for the construction equipment maker consists of five high school seniors from Sequatchie, Marion and Hamilton counties who recently participated in a signing day at Komatsu before beginning the program. Students in the cohort are working four hours a day, five days per week and are paid $15 per hour.

"The application process was competitive," said Pam Gitta, apprenticeship manager at Chattanooga State. "Students must have taken several high school manufacturing classes to qualify for the program and have their OSHA-10 certification."Five students in the pre-apprenticeship programStudents selected for the Komatsu Pre-Apprenticeship program include: Austin Angland, Red Bank High School; CJ Camp, Sequatchie Co. High School; and Colby Sharpe, Shawn Jones and Dakota VanHooser, Whitwell High School.Chattanooga State Community College

Komatsu also required students to submit a resume and attend an in-person interview to gain "real-world experience" in job hunting. The cohort members spend their mornings at Komatsu return to their home schools for classroom instruction in the afternoon. 

Once students complete their pre-apprenticeship training at Komatsu, they will be eligible to start their full-time apprenticeships at Chattanooga State in industrial maintenance or welding following their graduation from high school.

Kioti Canada Sponsors Curling Team

Kioti Canada and Team Dunstone are joining forces on a long-term partnership for the highly rated Canadian men's curling team from Manitoba.

"We partnered with Team Jacobs in 2019 and are thrilled to continue investing in the roaring game with Team Dunstone,” said Greg Bibee, Kioti’s director of strategic sales and marketing. “With more than 60 tractor models, 17 zero-turn-radius mowers, six utility vehicle models, and an expansion into the compact construction market ­– KIOTI continually strives to expand its diverse product offerings with innovation in mind. We see the same drive and commitment at Team Dunstone, making them the perfect partner.”

Currently, Team Dunstone is ranked fifth in the world. The partnership will assist the team in providing the resources and support needed to reach 2026 Olympic goals.

"I believe KIOTI and Team Dunstone are a perfect fit because we both have the same recipe for success – the power of teamwork. We are incredibly excited to join forces with them and see what we can achieve together, both on and off the ice," said Matt Dunstone, team skip. "This new partnership allows us to go all in and dedicate the time necessary to become the best curling team in the world.”

For Kioti, the partnership furthers the company’s ongoing commitment and investment in Canada. Three years ago, Kioti announced a 60,000 square-foot distribution center outside of Toronto to support the growth of its dealer network throughout Canada.

In addition, the company has long been a supporter of the sport of curling, partnering with the Grand Slam of Curling for the past four seasons.

