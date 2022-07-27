TxDOT Suspends Work on Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge Over Safety Concerns

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 27, 2022
rendering of future Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi
A rendering of the future Harbor Bridge at Corpus Christi.
TxDOT

Work on the Harbor Bridge replacement project at the Port of Corpus Christi has been suspended temporarily over safety concerns, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT has called on the the bridge’s contractor, a joint venture of Flatiron and Dragados (FDLLC), to halt construction on the cable-stayed part of the Harbor Bridge as of July 15. The agency did not mention specifics for the suspension.

"We work hard to maintain productive relationships with all of our partners to deliver projects efficiently,” said TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons, “and we cannot compromise on safety. We have been transparent and direct in sharing our concerns with FDLLC as well as our expectations on addressing these safety issues.”

The Harbor Bridge replacement is an $803 million project that began in 2016 and is scheduled for completion in 2024. The current U.S. 181 bridge over the ship channel will be demolished after the new bridge is completed. The new bridge will have three lanes in each direction, consisting of 6.44 miles of bridge and connecting roadway, according to TxDOT. Its main span will extend 1,661 feet and become the second-longest cable-stayed bridge in the U.S. and Canada when completed. The strand cables for the bridge would stretch 862 miles if laid out end to end. The Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada will have the longest cable-stayed span, of 2,799 feet, when completed, also slated for 2024.

In 2020, TxDOT fired FIGG Design Group as the designer of the new bridge, following a report that blamed the firm for the 2018 fatal collapse of a pedestrian bridge being built at Florida International University in Miami. FIGG was replaced by a joint venture of Arup and Carlos Fernandez Casado, called Arup-CFC. The new design team was hired by Flatiron/Dragados.

TxDOT has requested that Flatiron/Dragados resolve the issues before construction resumes on the cable-stayed portion. Work on other parts of project continue.

 

 

Related Stories
U-Haul truck stuck under historic covered bridge in Long Grove Illinois
Better Roads
Historic Covered Bridge Hit 35 Times in 2 Years … to Truckers’ Woe
Hqdefault 62d815559a535
Better Roads
Time-Lapse Video: Dish Soap Aids Utah’s Million-Pound Bridge Slide
I-69 Ohio River Crossing groundbreaking Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaking at podium
Better Roads
Ground Broken for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Between Kentucky, Indiana
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Zoomlion ZAT2400H all-terrain crane
Cranes
Zoomlion Unveils World’s Largest Tonnage All-Terrain Crane
The new model has a 2,400-ton lifting capacity, breaking Zoomlion’s own existing record for the 2,000-ton-capacity QAY2000, set in 2012.
Construction worker standing at a fence on a jobsite
Market Pulse
Google Search for ‘Construction Recession’ Mirrors 2008 Levels, Report Says
1972 Allis-Chalmers HD41 dozer Ron Barton and Frank Burke stand beside
Collectors Corner
Saving “Big Roy”: The World’s Largest Dozer in 1972 (Video)
Six 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition of various colors arranged in a row in desert
Pickups
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Celebrates 75 Years of the Most Popular Pickup Series
Werk Brau excavator 6 yard bucket poised with full bucket load on Deere excavator over Deere dump truck
Attachments
Earthmoving Roundup: 12 Attachments for Digging, Trenching, Grading and More
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All