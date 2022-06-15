One of America’s favorite national parks is closed as record flooding from snowmelt and heavy rains washed out road sections, with some parts likely closed for the rest of the tourist season.

The roiling, swollen Gardner River through Yellowstone National Park was captured on video June 13 by the National Park Service in a helicopter flyover, showing road washouts and erosion and other damage. Watch NPS video below taken by Doug Kraus:

The damaged roadway stretches from Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s north entrance through the Gardner Canyon. The National Park Service says the northern area is “likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time.” NPS says it will work as soon as possible to begin repairing the road.

To prevent visitors from potentially being stranded, overnight lodgers were evacuated.

All entrances to the park are temporarily closed.

NPS is waiting for the floodwaters to recede so it can evaluate the park’s roads, bridges and wastewater treatment facilities.

The park has five entrances, and all of them are closed temporarily. NPS says the park’s southern loop appears to be in better shape than the northern roads. It plans to assess the damage, but has already closed it through June 19.

It does expect to be able to open the southern loop later this tourist season and is analyzing how many visitors can safely visit. “This will likely mean implementation of some type of temporary reservation system to prevent gridlock and reduce impacts on park infrastructure,” the park service says.

Water levels were expected to recede June 14; however, additional flooding is possible through the weekend, NPS says.

Nearby communities in Montana and Wyoming are also struggling with flooding from the Yellowstone River, which has reached its highest levels in over 100 years. The river was expected to fall below flood level June 15 in Billings and by June 16 for eastern Yellowstone County.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports as of June 15 that flooding has closed sections of U.S. 89 and U.S. 212, near the Wyoming state line, as well as five other roads.