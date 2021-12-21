New Cat attachments give carrier machines multi-dimensional functionality

Given the versatility of attachments, you might say you can never have too many. To meet that need, the engineers at Caterpillar spent a good portion of the past year developing new and improved versions of their work tools. The media got their first look at the new designs in Peoria, Illinois, recently and here’s what we found:

Two new Caterpillar Performance Series hammers, the H190 S and H215 S are designed for high production and low maintenance. The piston and tool mass on these hammers have been closely matched in diameter and weight to pack more punch. Operators have a choice of running in the high-frequency/low-power mode or low-frequency/high power to best suit the hardness of the material being broken.

Cat says a proprietary buffering material dampens vibration feedback. The automatic shut-off that prevents blank firing can be turned off for horizontal and overhead operation, but otherwise instantly stops the hammer motion when the tool breaks through the material, preventing damage to the carrier and hammer. Depending on your preference, these hammers can be configured for joystick or pedal control.

The new H190 S hammer is sized for operation on Cat 349 through 374 excavator models, while the larger H215 S is designed for the 374 and 395 excavators. The dimensions for both hammers are programmed into Cat’s E-Fence technology which will stop the carrier from positioning the tool outside of digital “fences” on the job.

All daily and routine maintenance on these hammers can be performed without removing them from the carrier. A field-serviceable and rotatable lower bushing increases service life and reduces parts costs. Standard auto-lube ensures that these hammers get continual doses of grease during operation. The operating weight of the H190 S is 11,440 to 12,430 pounds. The H215 S weighs 16,280 to 16,830 pounds. The H190 S hits with 13,000 foot-pounds of force and the H215 S pounds out 18,000 foot-pounds.

Six new, fast-cycling pulverizers

Cat has an interesting metric for its new line of pulverizers. With 52% faster cycle times these concrete demolition tools produce more tons of rubble per liter of fuel. And that matters when you have a lot of concrete to reduce.

The new line includes three rotatable primary models—the P318, P324 and P332--with 360- degree rotation, and three new fixed secondary models—P218, P224 and P232. Both series fit 18- to 50-ton machines. Bidirectional 360-degree rotation for the P300 series models positions the jaw to grab material from any angle for producing material properly sized for further processing.

Wide jaw openings allow operators to grab more material from any angle, increasing processing speed and improving overall material throughput. Bolt-on wear components can be quickly replaced in the field with no hard-face welding required for maintenance. All hydraulic components are protected inside a housing with a bolt-on removable panel that provides complete access for servicing

Cat designed its new pulverizers around the SpeedBooster technology found in the company’s Multi-Processors. The SpeedBooster design quickly closes the jaws when there is no load. As soon as the jaw taps the material the hydraulic valve switches to power mode to crush the concrete. Integral rebar knives chop up pipes, rebar and other embedded metal debris for more efficient processing.

The new pulverizers also have integrated asset tracking to help you quickly locate these attachments and deter theft and unauthorized use when subscribed through Cat VisionLink with Product Link. Cat Next Gen excavators include pulverizer settings in the controls, allowing the excavator to quickly recognize the attachment and automatically establish the proper operating settings.

American contractors have finally caught on to versatility of tiltrotators (long popular in Europe) and Cat has obliged with a full series of these multi-dimensional work tools. Sized for carrier machines from 11 to 30 metric tons, these tiltrotators have 360-degree bi-directional rotation and 40-degree left and right tilt. This allows you to attack the work from an almost unlimited number of angles without having to reposition your excavator.

The TRS10, 14, 18, and 23 models come with pin-on or S-type coupler top interfaces and S-type coupler bottom interfaces. Using a tiltrotator with a coupler top allows the operator to maximize the versatility of attachments by switching them out for application and task appropriate purposes. An optional grapple module allows the operator to move materials out of the way, such as large rocks or pipe, without switching attachments.

An oil-filled gear box and single point lubrication simplify your tiltrotator’s maintenance. A heavy-duty bolted joint secures the housing, rotator and coupler as a single unit. Wide bearing surfaces distribute excavation force in all directions. Pins, shafts and bushings feature heavy duty construction, and the hydraulic rotator motor is protected inside the cast housing.

Cat tiltrotator safety features include double-acting tilt cylinders that have built-in load holding valves to keep the attachment secure to the unit in the event of a pressure loss. Additionally, operators can remain inside the cab while switching to the optional grapple module to move heavy objects.