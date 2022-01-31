Quad Tracks bolt directly to the boom lift’s standard wheel hubs, offering increased machine utilization and flexibility for working on a range of surfaces.

JLG is offering Quad Tracks for its 600S and 660SJ boom lifts.

Quad Tracks from JLG are made up of four triangular rubber-track systems, each measuring 34 inches high by 54 inches long by 18 inches wide.

The tracks bolt directly to the boom lift’s standard wheel hubs, offering increased machine utilization and flexibility for working on a range of surfaces, including sand, mud, gravel, grass, paved streets with curbs, potholes and sharp transitions.

“There are many considerations when selecting a boom lift for the work at hand,” says Randi McClure, marketing manager for JLG boom lifts. “This can sometimes make it challenging to choose between tires or tracks. When this happens, Quad Tracks offer an alternative solution: the ability to convert a normal, wheeled JLG boom lift into a highly capable, tracked machine. This allows operators to cover a wide range of applications on multiple jobsites with one machine — and offers fleet managers the ability to switch between continuous tracks and traditional wheels as needed.”

JLGThe Quad Tracks' design is low profile to minimize impact on ride height, track width and maximum drive speed, JLG says. These features provide the machine operator with the benefit of flotation, minimal rutting at jobsites, improved traction, greater comfort over obstacles and no “break over” effect. They can be swapped out for regular tires or for use on other applicable models. Quad Tracks do not require additional wide-load transport accommodations for machine shipping when properly loaded and tied down for transport,

Currently offered on new 600S and 660J machine orders, as well as select two-wheel steer models, compatibility with additional models will be available in the future.