26 Road Projects Win National Awards for Long-Lasting Pavements

Jun 6, 2022
Kansas DOT award-winning U.S. 281 project Russell County
Kansas Department of Transportation won an APA Perpetual Pavement Award for a 4.08-mile section of U.S. 281 in Russell County.
Kansas DOT

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance has announced 14 winners of its Perpetual Pavement Awards by Performance.

The alliance also has announced 12 other winners of its PPAs by Design and by Conversion for 2021.

The awards recognize state departments of transportation that have completed projects that save taxpayers money while at the same time creating long-lasting road pavements.

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, national director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials."

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance is a partnership of the Asphalt Institute, National Asphalt Pavement Association and the State Asphalt Pavement Associations. The Asphalt Pavement Alliance says its mission is to establish asphalt as the preferred choice for quality, performance and the environment.

Performance winners

The winners of the PPA by Performance are as follows:

  • Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), North Region US 72 (AL 2) (MP 133 to MP 137) in Jackson County
  • Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Highway 9, Section 11 (MM 18.75 to MM 24.13) in Stone County
  • Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) SR 60 (MP 1.661 to MP 4.219) in Pinellas County
  • Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) State Highway Administration IS 68 (MP 3.62 to MP 8.61) in Allegany County 
  • Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) US 82 from Oktibbeha County Line to 0.5 miles east of Catalpa Creek Bridge in Lowndes County
  • Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Highway 1 (MM 2.65 to MM 7.33) in Cass County
  • Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) SR 659, N. McCarran Blvd, from Mae Anne Ave to N. Virginia St (MP 8.306 to MP 10.582), Washoe County
  • New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) I-287 (MP 35.5 to MP 38.8), Both Direction, in Morris County
  • Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), District 8, IR 275 (MM 49.9 to MM 52.6) in Hamilton County
  • Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), District 4-0, SR3022 (Segments 0010/0000 - 0060/2970) in Luzerne County
  • South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) I-95 (MM 0 to MM 4) in Jasper County
  • Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SR 50 (LM 24.21 to LM 26.76) in Maury County 
  • Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) IH-20 (MM 315 to MM 324) in Callahan County
  • Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) SR 7 (MP 18.14 to MP 22.53) in Pierce County

Design winners

The 2021 PPA By Design winners are:

  • Arkansas Department of Transportation for I-49, Section 29, in Benton County. This 2.557-miles section was constructed by Hutchens Construction Company, LLC.
  • California Department of Transportation for a 67 lane mile section of I-5 in Sacramento County. Granite Construction Co. and Teichert Aggregates constructed this project.
  • Iowa Department of Transportation for a 4-mile section of IA 100 from Covington Rd. to just east of Edgewood Rd. in Linn County. L.L. Pelling Co. was the contractor.
  • Kansas Department of Transportation for a 4.08-mile section of U.S. 281 in Russell County constructed by APAC Kansas Shears Division, A CRH Co.
  • Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 3.86-mile section of MD 100 in Anne Arundel County.
  • Washington State Department of Transportation for the 4.25mile westbound widening of SR 502 in Clark County. The project was constructed by the Lakeside Industries, Vancouver Division.

Conversion winners

PPA By Conversion honors new asphalt roads constructed over an existing road that meet strict Perpetual Pavement criteria. The 2021 winners are:

  • Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 6.11-mile section of I-530, Section 5, in Jefferson County. Cranford Construction Co. constructed the project.
  • California Department of Transportation for 18 lane miles of I-5 in Tehama County. The project was constructed by Tullis, Inc.
  • Illinois Department of Transportation for a 9.5-mile Extended Life HMA/Rubblization project on I-70 in Clark County. Howell Paving, Champaign Asphalt (now part of Open Road Paving Company, LLC) and Howell Asphalt were the contractors.
  • Piatt County for 4.95-mile section of Monticello Rd. (County Hwy. 4) in Piatt County, Ill. constructed by Open Road Paving.
  • Virginia Department of Transportation for approximately 2.65 miles of an Appomattox Bypass Rubblization project on Rte. 460 in the Lynchburg District. The contractor was Boxley Materials Company.
  • Washington State Department of Transportation for 2.41 miles of Pavement Rehab on I-5 Southbound in King County. ICON Materials, A CRH Co., and MidMountain Contractors, Inc. were the contractors.

 

