The 1,000-ton floating crane called "Chessie" with hydraulic claw “Gus” hoist a 90-ton piece of wreckage June 7 from the Baltimore Port channel.

The 50,000 tons of debris left from the ship strike and collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore proved too much for the crews clearing the river to make the initial May 31 deadline to fully reopen the port.

The Unified Command overseeing the cleanup of the Fort McHenry Channel had extended the schedule due to the large amount of debris and the arduous removal process. On June 10, it reported that it expects to fully reopen the port this week.

“We remain confident we will have the Federal Channel fully restored in the next few days,” said Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We’re using the same detailed process as when opening the three alternate channels and the Limited Access Channel. Once the wreckage is cleared, we will sweep the area with sonar, LIDAR and magnetometer, to investigate any high spots, ensuring there’s no hazard to navigation.”

Crews have been working around the clock since the bridge was struck March 26 by the cargo ship Dali, causing its collapse. They have been using massive barge cranes, including the largest floating crane in the eastern U.S. and the largest hydraulic claw, to remove the tons of metal and concrete that have blocked the channel, sinking deep into the muddy river bottom.

The Dali was stuck under the debris and eventually removed May 20 after controlled explosions.

The channel is 700 feet wide and 50 feet deep – 400 feet of which was reopened May 20 for limited ship access to the port.

Plans Advance for New Bridge

As the cleanup nears the end, the Maryland Transportation Authority is making plans for a replacement bridge over the Patapsco River.

It released a request for proposals for design-build teams May 31.

“The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is a massive effort,” says MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “We need as many partners as possible pulling in one direction to help us accomplish our goals of reconnecting communities, getting Marylanders where they need to go and supporting commerce and the movement of goods throughout our region.”

Proposals must be in to MTA by June 24. It plans to select the team this summer and expects to have a new bridge completed by Fall 2028.