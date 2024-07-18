Top U.S. Construction Aggregates Producers of 2022

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 18, 2024
Wheel loader in an aggregate pit
Getty Images

U.S. production of construction aggregates – construction sand and gravel and crushed stone – increased year over year, rising to 2.49 billion metric tons in 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Geological Survey and data provided by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). The value of the materials totaled $32.7 billion.

The USGS defines the construction aggregates industry as those companies that mine and process crushed stone and construction sand and gravel. Approximately 1,400 companies operating 3,585 quarries and 333 sales/distribution yards produced crushed stone and 3,360 companies operating 6,500 pits and 292 sales/distribution yards produced construction sand and gravel.

USGS says approximately 953 million metric tons of construction sand and gravel, valued at $10.7 billion, were sold or used by aggregate companies nationwide in 2022. The top-producing states were California, Texas, Arizona, Minnesota, Washington, Utah, Michigan, Colorado, Ohio, and New York.

CRH Americas Materials, Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials maintained their strongholds as the top three producers in this category. 

The top 100 companies, in descending order of construction sand and gravel tonnage produced in 2022, are as follows:

Top Crushed Stone Producers

Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Materials and CRH Americas Materials also topped the list of top U.S. crushed stone producers.

According to USGS, more than 1.55 billion metric tons of crushed stone, valued at $22 billion were sold or used by U.S. producers in 2022.  Leading production states included Texas, Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana

The top 100 producers of crushed stone in the United States during the year were:

Related Stories
3 contractors standing on jobsite talking
Market Pulse
Poll: Contractors Paying Cash for New Equipment Over Borrowing
Excavators parked in a row
Market Pulse
Equipment Buyers Show Hesitation: Equipment Leasing & Finance Assn. Report
Caterpillar 265 Compact Track Loader
Market Pulse
10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers 2023
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Bobcat Electric Telehandler Concept
Telehandlers
Bobcat Unveils Electric Telehandler Prototype
The new zero-emissions machine is powered by liquid-cooled batteries and has a rated operating capacity of 5,511 pounds.
backhoe digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $394K in Fines After Worker Dies in Trench
Liebherr wheel loader with a hydrogen engine and a hydrogen refueling station
Wheel Loaders
Liebherr Debuts World's First Large Wheel Loader with a Hydrogen Engine
Hyundai HD100 dozer
Dozers
Hyundai Breaks into the Dozer Market with HD100
Maxresdefault 6691305f68ac1
The Dirt
Test Run & Review: The Market's First Electric Mini Excavator, JCB’s 19C-1E
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More