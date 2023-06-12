Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 12, 2023
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
The new Sany SMG200AWD motor grader gets high traction for grading roads and clearing away snow and ice.
Sany

Sany has rolled out a new all-wheel-drive motor grader for North America, the SMG200AWD.

The model joins the tandem-drive SMG200C-8, which was unveiled at ConExpo 2020.

The new all-wheel-drive model debuted at this year’s ConExpo. The company is following the same theme with its latest model of keeping it simple while delivering loads of standard equipment.

Like the company’s earlier model, the SMG200AWD comes with a 253-horsepower, 8.9-liter Cummins diesel engine. With its all-wheel drive, it gets high traction for grading roads and clearing snow and ice. The moldboard is 14 feet wide and has a cutting depth of 28 inches. A 12-foot moldboard is optional.

The FOPS and ROPS cab comes with air conditioning and is designed for high visibility to the moldboard. The air-ride seat is heated.

The grader is controlled by two joysticks mounted to the seat. It is also equipped with a steering wheel that takes priority over the joysticks for driving the grader on-road.

The SMG200AWD has three drive modes: four-wheel drive, six-wheel drive and front-wheel assist only.

The circle bearing is designed to be low maintenance with no wear items that need to be replaced, the company says.

Other standard features on the grader include:

  • Ripper and scarifier
  • Front auxiliary hydraulics
  • Wet disc brakes
  • Transmission and rear brake line guards
  • Multifunction LCD screen
  • Front and rear LED lights
  • Reversing fan
  • Rearview camera
  • Front counterweight
  • AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capabilities

Sany designed the motor grader to be easy to service, with ground-level access to filters, etc.

The grader comes with a 3-year/3,000-hour warranty.

Related Stories
John Deere 672GP motor grader pushing dirt
Graders/Scrapers
The Adaptable Motor Grader: Models Change to Accommodate Contractors
Cat 24 Motor Grader cleaning a haul road at a mine
Graders/Scrapers
Cat's New 24 and 24M Motor Graders Get "High-Performance Circle"
K. A. Group’s Ashland 1812E pull-behind scraper with a John Deere tractor
Graders/Scrapers
Ashland Packs Big Scraper Features into Small, Versatile 1812E
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
Graders/Scrapers
Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader
The 253-horsepower model is designed with high traction for grading roads and clearing snow and ice.
Half CTL Half excavator? episode 123 the dirt youtube thumbnail
The Dirt
“This Thing is Awesome”: Mecalac’s 8MCR Skid-Excavator (Review)
Maxresdefault 6481d90911e03
Compact equipment
Hyundai Returns to Skid Steer, CTL Market in North America (Video)
Excavator operator
Market Pulse
Heavy Equipment Operator Salary & Benefits: 2023 Report
Maxresdefault 647f2ec98d66e
Excavators
Video: Takeuchi's First Wheeled Excavator for the U.S., the TB395W
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All