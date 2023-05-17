Kioti Introduces New CK20 and DK20 Series Tractors

Lindsey Getz
May 17, 2023
Kioti CK3520 HST tractor with front grapple picking up dirt rock debris
Kioti's new CK3520 HST tractor
Kioti Tractor

Kioti has announced the addition of the CK20 and DK20 Series models to its tractor lineup. Now available at Kioti dealerships across the United States and Canada. The models incorporate new features for enhanced productivity, including integrated joystick controls, LED headlights, and updated steel hoods.

Front-end loader work is made easier with the new integrated joystick that also houses standard third-function controls, the company says. The joystick enables the operator to perform all loader functions with a single lever, and when combined with the optional third-function valve kit and attachments, unlocks additional capability. Select CK20SE Cab and DK20SE models arrive factory-prepped for the optional RPM Raise feature. With this feature, operators can temporarily increase to maximum engine rpms at the push of a button when lifting heavy loads, and return to the preset rpms once completed, making tasks more efficient.

Other features include new LED headlights, a new steel hood to increase machine durability, and a more modern look.

"The new CK20 and DK20 models build upon our tried-and-true equipment features to deliver enhanced productivity and performance," said Joel Hicks, Kioti product development manager for tractors. "We know operators perform tough jobs that require power and precision, so these new workhorses are designed with those needs top of mind."

CK20 and CK20SE Series

Ranging from 25 to 40 horsepower, the high-performance CK20 Series compact tractors pack more power and smooth handling into one dependable workhorse. The CK20 Series includes the CK2620CK2620 HSTCK3520CK3520 HSTCK4020 and CK4020 HST models. The CK20 Series comes standard with power steering, wet multi-disc brakes, and a joystick valve with third-function controls. Buyers have the option to purchase the third-function valve kit needed to power front-mounted hydraulically-actuated attachments.

The CK20SE Series includes seven powerful models, ranging from 25 to 40 horsepower: CK2620SE HST CabCK3520SECK3520SE HSTCK3520SE HST CabCK4020SECK4020SE HSTCK4020HST Cab. The SE Series includes many of the features found on non-SE models and comes standard with dual remote hydraulic valves, along with tilt steering and joystick valves.

DK20 and DK20SE Series

Ranging from 40 to 55 horsepower, the DK20 Series offers comfort and durability for tough jobs, the company says. 

The series includes three models: DK4520DK5020, and DK5520. Each is powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-efficient, 3-cylinder Kioti diesel engine. 

The new DK20SE models, ranging from 40 to 58 horsepower, feature the largest fuel tank capacity of the line at 12.7 gallons and reach a top speed of 18.45 mph. These models also feature heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions for power and efficiency. The three-range transmission with dual-pedal operation makes tackling jobs easier, smoother, and safer, the company says. Operators can choose from DK4220SE HSTDK4220SE HST CabDK4720SE HSTDK4720SE HST CabDK5320SE HSTDK5320SE HST CabDK6020SE HST or DK6020SE HST Cab models.


