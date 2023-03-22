Brandt HX120 Hydrovac Has Long, Rotating Boom for Hard-to-Reach Jobs

Marcia Doyle Headshot
Marcia Doyle
Mar 22, 2023
Brandt HX120 hydrovac
The Brandt HX120 hydrovac features wireless remote control, an operator warming cabinet and optimized water system.
Brandt

Developed in response to the demand for full-size hydrovacs that can maneuver in tight spaces, Brandt’s new HX120 has a 28-foot boom reach. Capable of 340-degree rotation, the boom – which Brandt says is the longest in the industry – extends capabilities on tough-to-reach jobsites.

Separate water and debris tanks maximize the legal payload and maintain an even weight distribution, the company says. With 1,150 gallons of water tank capacity and 11.6 cubic yards of debris tank capacity, the HX120 meets requests for quicker debris loading and unloading time and the ability to take on larger jobs without load weight restrictions, says the company.

Brandt also says the HX120, unveiled at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, is the quietest hydro excavator in its class, a bonus in urban settings.  

The unit offers real-time measurement of water and overall truck weight, enabling operators to make informed decisions and reducing the risk of damage or overweight penalties.

It can be controlled from multiple locations, allowing users to engage work lights, hydraulics and the wash pump without needless trips around the unit. Marine-grade controls are resistant to temperature, moisture and dirt, says the company.

In addition, wireless remote control gives users live readings of scale weight and water level. It also provides remote access to quick startup, blower on/off and has an emergency stop.

The HX120's wash system delivers 16 gallons per minute at 3,000-psi and features a Hibon 840 4,000-cubic-feet-per-minute blower.

