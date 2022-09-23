BOMAG Launches New Tractor-Towed Soil Stabilizers and Spreader

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 23, 2022
Bomag RS 300 soil stabilizer pulled behind tractor
BOMAG's RS 300 tractor-towed soil stabilizer
BOMAG

BOMAG has unveiled three new pieces of equipment to aid contractors in stabilizing soil on construction projects.

The tractor-towed BS 16 binder spreader and the RS 250 and RS 350 stabilizers were launched last week at the company’s Innovation Days event at its North American headquarters in Ridgeway, South Carolina.

RS 250 and RS 300 stabilizers

Both BOMAG’s new stabilizers are designed to replace non-load-bearing soils by removing moisture and mixing in binders on such projects as paths, backfilling, embankment construction and soil improvement.

They easily attach to a tractor with a three-point hitch, BOMAG says.

Bomag RS 250 soil stabilizer behind tractorBOMAG RS 250 soil stabilizerBOMAGThe RS 250 is designed for tractors of 200 to 300 horsepower, and the RS 300 pairs with tractors ranging from 300 to 450 horsepower. Both are powered by a 1.75-inch PTO shaft.

The RS 250 has a cutting width of 99.2 inches and depth of 15.7 inches. The RS 300’s cutting width is 98.4 feet wide, and its depth is 19.7 inches.

Side plates can be adjusted for height for various mixing depths. The rear flaps can be hydraulically adjusted to control material gradation coming out of the mixing chamber. An optional water-injection system with pump evenly distributes water across the milling width at 132 gallons per minute, the company says.

BS 16 spreader

BOMAG BS 16 binder spreader in parking lot behind tractorBOMAG's BS 16 binder spreaderEquipment WorldThe BS 16 spreader is also towed by tractor. It applies powdered binding agents like lime, cement or fly ash to stabilize and improve the substrate.

It can spread material from 3.3 feet to 7.9 feet wide. It has an independent drive system with enclosed hydraulic system, the company says. Spreading quantity can be computer-controlled. The operator sets the width, and the system takes over, automatically spreading the material evenly and adjusting vehicle speed, BOMAG says.

The hopper holds up to 565 cubic feet of material. It can be towed at up to 15.5 mph. A radar sensor detects towing speed and adjusts spreading accordingly, according to BOMAG.

 

